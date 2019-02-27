Ojai Valley Inn Unveils Highly Anticipated Farmhouse Epicurean And Event Center, Announces Nancy Silverton As Culinary Ambassador

With Design by Acclaimed Architect Howard Backen and Events Curated by Legendary Chef Nancy Silverton, The Farmhouse at Ojai Valley Inn Ushers in a New Chapter in Southern California's Epicurean Landscape



OJAI, Calif., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the iconic luxury resort Ojai Valley Inn debuts the show-stopping, $20 million, multi-use epicurean and event center The Farmhouse at Ojai Valley Inn. Nationally acclaimed architect Howard Backen with Backen Gillam Kroeger in Napa Valley drew inspiration from the magical setting of Ojai to incorporate a natural aesthetic for the expansive 30,000 square foot culinary and event center, designed to connect world-class food culture with indoor/outdoor events. Renowned chef, author and James Beard Foundation Award winner Nancy Silverton will serve as The Farmhouse's premier Culinary Ambassador, curating a series of experiential, culinary driven events slated throughout 2019.

"With the opening of The Farmhouse at Ojai Valley Inn, we're thrilled to provide exceptional culinary experiences in a venue that is truly groundbreaking in the greater Southern California region," said Chris Kandziora, Vice President of Marketing at Ojai Valley Inn. "We're confident that this endeavor, in partnership with Nancy Silverton and our team of extraordinary culinary talent, will bring Ojai Valley Inn to the national forefront as an esteemed West Coast culinary destination."

In her role as debut Culinary Ambassador of The Farmhouse at Ojai Valley Inn, Silverton will cultivate select bucket list-worthy epicurean events, bringing together the crème de la crème of the culinary world and giving guests the opportunity to experience master classes, book signings, talks and workshops.

"Being the newly appointed culinary ambassador at the Ojai Valley Inn is a thrill," said Chef and Restaurateur Nancy Silverton. "The Inn, less than 90 minutes from my home in L.A., has always been an oasis. I'm excited about helping to bring the newly constructed Farmhouse into the elite league of American culinary destinations."

Epicurean events designed by and featuring Nancy Silverton include:

Eat Like Phil Rosenthal and Nancy Silverton's Friends Behind The Flame ( April 17-18, 2019 )

A unique opportunity to "Eat Like Phil" with television writer and producer Phil Rosenthal , host of Netflix's popular "Somebody Feed Phil" series during a multi-course lunch of menu items that highlight his travels and finds. Later, a multi-course dinner with wine pairings will feature friends behind the flame and at the table, such as Suzanne Tracht , Mary Sue Milliken , Lissa Doumani and Hiro Sone.

Nancy Silverton and Evan Funke in a Celebration of Pasta ( June 15-16, 2019 )

Includes a duo of epic pasta proportions - Nancy Silverton and acclaimed chef, pasta master and culinary storyteller Evan Funke with his team from Felix, for a pasta-focused multi-course dining and wine pairing experience; pasta making master class and more.

Conversations, Books and Bites with the Legendary Ruth Reichl ( September 21-22, 2019 )

A rare conversation with a legend – Ruth Reichl , former New York Times restaurant critic, final editor-in-chief of Gourmet , co-producer of PBS's Gourmet Diary of a Foodie, and enduring leading voice in food. Includes a signed copy of her new book and a family-style lunch inspired by her recipes.

Nancy Silverton with Dario Cecchini on the Art of Butchering ( November 23-24, 2019 )

Internationally renowned Tuscan butcher Dario Cecchini will be on hand for back to back events ranging from an exclusive master class to a meat-centric dinner accompanied by wines from famed Chianti producer, Fontodi Winery. The weekend will also include a grill demonstration with Eric Gephart of Kamado Joe Grills and live-fire cooking demonstration and Middle Eastern dinner with Debbie Michail .

In addition to Silverton-authored signature events, The Farmhouse at Ojai Valley Inn will offer a robust calendar of exceptional culinary programs and events, beginning in March. Highlights from the standout lineup include: a day with wine icon Rajat Parr complete with tastings, book signing and a garden-party style dinner with library releases; an interactive five-course dinner prepared and served by winemakers Maggie Harrison of Antica Terra/Lillian and Brad Grimes of Abreu; and a special occasion dinner designed by and celebrating the cuisine of two-time James Beard Foundation Award winner, Chef Gavin Kaysen.

Set on 220 verdant acres against the stunning backdrop of the Topa Topa Mountain Range, The Farmhouse at Ojai Valley Inn takes form as a series of natural indoor-outdoor spaces, each with a unique personality that flows seamlessly into the next. Featuring a path of sun-splashed nooks dotted with ancient native olive trees, an organic chef's garden cultivated by beloved local landscape designer Scott Daigre, a spectacular two-story alfresco fireplace and a 100-year-old Oak tree, distinctive spaces that comprise The Farmhouse at Ojai Valley Inn include:

The Kitchen , featuring a full, state-of-the-art Viking Kitchen and open demo format exhibition center with 14 chef counter seats, live fire capabilities, high-definition display monitors and stadium seating that allows up to 80 guests a front row seat to view chefs in action

The Library , adjacent to The Kitchen and garden courtyard, serving as a private dining and meeting area, seating up to 20

, adjacent to The Kitchen and garden courtyard, serving as a private dining and meeting area, seating up to 20 The Lawn , home to the fully equipped luxury Lynx Outdoor Kitchen, which includes a freestanding Sonoma Smoker , Napoli Oven, a flat surfaced Asado Grill and All Trident Grill with next generation Flametrak technology. Further capitalizing on its idyllic surrounding and unending views, The Lawn offers expanded outdoor seating and wood-burning pizza oven.

The Great Room, an expansive 8500-square-foot barn-inspired, ballroom space.

For more information or to register to attend any of the Farmhouse at Ojai Valley Inn events, please visit thefarmhouseojai.com and follow @ojaivalleyinn on social media.

