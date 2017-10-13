Ocean Spray Introduces Organic 100% Juice Blends And Pure Cranberry (Unsweetened) 100% Juice

New Beverages Offer Consumers More Ways to Incorporate Cranberry into a Healthier Lifestyle

LAKEVILLE-MIDDLEBORO, Mass., Oct. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Spray, an agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers, announced today that it has added two beverage lines to its extensive product portfolio: Ocean Spray® Organic 100% Juice Blends and Ocean Spray® Pure Cranberry (Unsweetened) 100% Juice.

Ocean Spray® Organic 100% Juice Blends are the perfect combination of organically grown North American cranberries from family farms, with other organic fruit juices. Organic 100% Juice Blends contain no added sugars1, preservatives or artificial flavors and are available in three delicious flavors: Cranberry, Cranberry Apple and Cranberry Blueberry. All Ocean Spray® Organic 100% Juice Blends are non-GMO2 and feature the USDA Organic seal (certified organic by QAI). Each flavor has 100% Vitamin C per serving and each 8-ounce glass is equivalent to one cup of fruit. An 8-ounce glass of these blends contains 100-130 calories, depending on the flavor.

For the pure, authentic taste and unique health benefits of the cranberry, Ocean Spray's Pure Cranberry (Unsweetened) 100% Juice contains no added sugars1, artificial flavors, preservatives or colors and is non-GMO2. Each one-liter bottle provides the health benefits from the juice of more than 900 cranberries! An 8-ounce serving is only 60 calories and is equivalent to one cup of fruit to support daily nutritional needs. The juice can be enjoyed on its own or added to smoothies or sparkling water for an extra health boost.

"By adding Organic and Pure (unsweetened) beverages to our line up, we've rounded out our portfolio of "good-for-you" juices and juice drinks," said Patrick Cramb, Ocean Spray's Director of Beverage Marketing. "We continue to develop innovative products to deliver the cranberry's healthy attributes in formats that fit the lifestyles of consumers around the world."

Ocean Spray® Organic 100% Juice Blend and Ocean Spray® Pure Cranberry (Unsweetened) 100% Juice are available nationally. The suggested retail price of Ocean Spray® Organic 100% Juice Blends is $3.99 per 1 liter bottle, while Ocean Spray® Pure Cranberry (unsweetened) 100% Juice is $5.98 per 1 liter bottle.

Ocean Spray is the world's leading producer of cranberry products and the best-selling brand in the bottled juice category in North America; its products begin their journey as small berries grown with care on an Ocean Spray farmer's land. The cooperative offers an expansive portfolio of cranberry products developed with health in mind. From Pact® Cranberry Infused Water, to diet, light and 100% juice, providing consumers a variety of options that fit their taste and lifestyle.

For more information about Ocean Spray, visit www.oceanspray.com or www.oceanspray.coop.

About Ocean Spray

Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry growers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. Formed in 1930, Ocean Spray is now the world's leading producer of cranberry juices, juice drinks and dried cranberries and is the best-selling brand in the North American bottled juice category.

The cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, good-for-you products in over 100 countries worldwide. With more than 2,000 employees and nearly 20 cranberry receiving and processing facilities, Ocean Spray is committed to managing our business in a way that respects our communities, employees and the environment. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com or www.oceanspray.coop.

1 These products are not low calorie foods – see Nutrition Facts for sugar and calorie content.

2 These products do not contain genetically engineered ingredients.

