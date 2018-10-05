Ocean Spray Finds Dietitians Recommend Cranberry Juice More Than Other Fruit Juices

Farmer-Owned Cooperative Presents Pop-Up Bog At FNCE® 2018 Where It Surveyed Nutrition Professionals Last Year

LAKEVILLE-MIDDLEBORO, Mass., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDNs) and nutrition professionals know that the cranberry packs a powerful punch when it comes to health benefits. In fact, they recommend cranberry juice to their clients more than other commonly consumed fruit juices, according to a survey by Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. at last year's Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo (FNCE®). When asked "Which one of the following juices do you or would you recommend most often?", nearly 30 percent of respondents (414 of 1,385 2017 event attendees) chose cranberry juice, over the other choices, which included apple, grape, orange, pomegranate, and vegetable juices, or none.

"Food and nutrition experts understand that, with its powerful nutrients and well-documented health benefits, the cranberry can play an important role in a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle," said Kellyanne Dignan, Director, Global Corporate Affairs at Ocean Spray. "Ocean Spray has been unlocking the cranberry's unique health benefits through research and product development for nearly 90 years, and we remain committed to the nutrition professional community and our consumers to continue exploring how this superfruit can help support health and nutrition."

The Farmer-Owned agricultural cooperative will once again bring its pop-up cranberry bog to FNCE® 2018 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. from Oct. 20-23. FNCE is the world's largest meeting of food and nutrition experts, with more than 10,000 registered dietitian nutritionists, nutrition science researchers, policy makers, healthcare providers and industry leaders in attendance each year. Sponsored by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND), the conference addresses key issues related to food and health. At this year's event, Ocean Spray will exhibit a cranberry bog, filled with a half-ton of fresh cranberries, in the convention center to fully immerse nutrition professionals in the health, taste and heritage of this exceptional fruit.

According to the Academy, 20.4 million clients are counseled by RDNs annually, and nearly half of consumers say the main reason to consult an RDN is to "be healthier and eat better." Ocean Spray's 700+ family farmers are committed to helping consumers achieve these goals by producing products featuring high-quality cranberries that are naturally packed with health benefits, including:

Nutrient Density – Cranberries contain some vitamins and minerals and other naturally occurring compounds that can provide certain health benefits.

Low Sugar – Naturally low in sugar and high in acidity, the cranberry is very tart, so sugar is added to some products only for consumer enjoyment. For example, the total amount of sugar in Craisins® Original dried cranberries is lower or similar to that of other dried fruit that are inherently higher in sugar content.

Dietary Fiber – Cranberries provide some vitamins and minerals, as well as dietary fiber.

Antioxidants – Cranberries are one of the top antioxidant-rich commonly consumed fruits, containing more than other superfoods, including pears, grapes, apples and strawberries.

Prebiotics – Prebiotics are food ingredients that fuel the probiotics and good bacteria in the gut. A recent laboratory study suggests that a carbohydrate found in cranberries may have prebiotic benefits for beneficial gut bacteria.

Cranberries also feature a unique combination of compounds that can help prevent UTIs through a unique ability to block the bacteria that cause them. As millions are affected by this common type of infection each year, UTIs have become a major healthcare concern with their treatment linked to growing antibiotic resistance. In an effort to deliver more health benefits, Ocean Spray introduced exclusively to the healthcare channel its Cranberry +health™ Juice Drink. Featuring the highest concentration of cranberry compounds available among Ocean Spray® juice products, it uses a formula that is clinically proven to reduce the recurrence of symptomatic UTIs in women by almost 40%.

Are you attending FNCE® 2018? Come learn more about cranberry's health benefits and experience Ocean Spray's bog at Booth 1103. You can also follow the Farmer-Owners at the event on Twitter and Instagram @OceanSprayInc or by using the hashtag #EatMoreCranberries. For more information about cranberries' health benefits, visit www.oceanspray.com/health.

About Ocean Spray

Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. Formed in 1930, Ocean Spray is now the world's leading producer of cranberry juices, juice drinks and dried cranberries and is the best-selling brand in the North American bottled juice category.

The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, good-for-you products in over 100 countries worldwide. With more than 2,000 employees and nearly 20 cranberry receiving and processing facilities, Ocean Spray is committed to managing our business in a way that respects our communities, employees and the environment. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com.

