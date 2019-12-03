Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. Partners with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Effort to Turn Awareness into Action

The Farmer-Owned Cooperative is kicking off its partnership with St. Jude on Giving Tuesday with a 9-hour YouTube livestream focused on the hospital's mission of finding cures and highlighting Ocean Spray's Growing Goodness portfolio of children's beverages with functional health benefits



BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ocean Spray is proud to announce a partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to support the hospital's mission: Finding cures. Saving children.® In alignment with this cause, Ocean Spray is dedicating resources across the cooperative's brand, marketing and product divisions to help raise critical funds, drive action, and promote awareness.

Ocean Spray is committed to improving the health of future generations. Recently, the company launched Growing Goodness, a new line of juice drinks for kids touting benefits of immune health and digestive health. The cooperative's dedication to creating change will now formally be aligned with supporting St. Jude from a monetary and marketing standpoint. Ocean Spray will work with retail partners, key influencers and sports teams to drive funding, awareness and action to find cures.

To kick off the partnership, Ocean Spray is supporting a nine-hour YouTube livestream on Giving Tuesday being hosted by The Game Theorists. The popular YouTube creators will take over the YouTube masthead on December 3, with special guest appearances throughout including The Try Guys, Markiplier, Colleen Ballinger, TheOdd1sOut, Vsauce3, Rosanna Pansino, SomethingElseYT and Dawko, and Ocean Spray's Growing Goodness will be highlighted during the livestream. The collective audience will total more than 100 million subscribers, making the event one of the largest live collaborations to ever take place on the platform.

Ocean Spray is also joining the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign this holiday season, which over the past 16 years has raised more than $1 billion to support the St. Jude mission of finding cures and saving children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. These contributions are critical for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to achieve its mission.

"At Ocean Spray, we are dedicated to connecting farms to families for a better life, and we are humbled to be taking action with St. Jude and ensure that families have the support they need when it comes to their children's health," said Christina Ferzli, Head of Global Corporate Affairs at Ocean Spray. "Our Ocean Spray colleagues and our farmer-families are proud to support St. Jude's efforts in the fight against childhood cancer."

Ocean Spray and St. Jude are announcing their partnership this holiday season, and will continue to bring the spirit of this season to their collaborations throughout the year.

About Ocean Spray:

Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, good-for-you products in over 100 countries worldwide. Leading by purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to the health of people and planet. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com.

