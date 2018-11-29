Ocean House Announces The Fondue Express Gondola, The Ultimate Winter Culinary Experience

Iconic Relais & Châteaux Resort Offers First-Of-Its-Kind Dining Concept in North America

WATCH HILL, R.I., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The acclaimed AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Triple Five-Star Ocean House resort on the scenic Atlantic shore is announcing a first-of-its-kind pop-up culinary concept.

Guests will be able to savor a three-course menu and sip champagne offerings from Veuve Clicquot in the comfort and novelty of a luxurious gondola called the Fondue Express. Although similar concepts can be found in Europe, the Fondue Express is believed to be the first known gondola dining experience in North America.

The structure is a former ski cable car that has been masterfully transformed including radiant heated custom wood floors, plush seating, an exterior decked in the iconic Veuve Clicquot Yellow hue, an authentic cuckoo clock and other design details synonymous with Ocean House luxury, whimsy and style.

For added warmth, Fondue Express guests can borrow stylish white Columbia Titanium outerwear as part of the Extreme Eco down jacket line, each crafted with 100% recycled fabric from 27 plastic bottles.

Balancing playfulness with elegance, this unique seasonal dining concept will feature a distinctive three-course Alpine-inspired menu paired with Veuve Clicquot champagnes. Thoughtfully crafted by Ocean House's culinary team to bring out the best in the bubbly, the Fondue Express prix fixe menu includes a choice of traditional Swiss raclette, cheese fondue, a meat plate of bresaola, Black Forest ham, cornichons, vegetables and Swiss plum tart with cinnamon ice cream. As a departure gift, guests will also receive a collection of mini Swiss chocolates.

"The Fondue Express is an example of the extraordinary and creative experiences available only at Ocean House," said Daniel A. Hostettler, president and group managing director of Ocean House Management. "We are confident that the Fondue Express will be an exceptional and memorable addition to our festive holiday and wintertime activities," he added.

Located beside the 34-foot Christmas tree at Ocean House beginning December 1, the gondola will accommodate couples or groups of up to four people. The Fondue Express will offer two options. $300 (plus tax and gratuity) for up to four people; and $460 (plus tax and gratuity) with pairing of Veuve Clicquot Champagne. A portion of all proceeds will go to the Ocean House Fund for Charitable Giving, to help children and families in need.

Reservations are required, with seating available at 7:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and twice daily on Fridays and Saturdays at 6:00pm and 8:30 p.m.

For more information and reservations, visit www.oceanhouseri.com or call 401.584.7000. Follow progress and experiences at #oceanhouseri and #fondueexpress.

In addition to The Fondue Express, Ocean House and its sister property, Weekapaug Inn, offer a collection of more than 25 memorable holiday events for the young and young at heart. Activities include the Gingerbread Village Competition, Children's Christmas Tea with Penguins, regular Santa visits, the New Year's Eve Gala, the Christmas Cabaret Concert and more. For a complete listing of activities, visit oceanhouseevents.com.

About Ocean House

The Ocean House, one of New England's last grand hotels, re-opened its doors in June 2010 after a $140 million rebuild and restoration. Originally built just after the Civil War, is perched high on the bluffs in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. Guests enjoy views of the Atlantic Ocean, Montauk and Block Island from the resort's 49 guestrooms and 18 signature suites. Farm-to-table casual and fine dining, the 12,000-square-foot OH! Spa and more than 10,000 square feet of event space make the Ocean House ideal for mid-week business retreats, close-to-home family vacations, weekend luxury escapes and destination weddings.

Ocean House is a member of Relais & Châteaux, an exclusive collection of more than 500 of the finest hotels and gourmet restaurants in 60 countries that has set the standard for excellence in hospitality. This stately property is the only AAA Five-Diamond and Forbes Triple Five-Star rated resort in Rhode Island, for accommodations, dining and the award-winning spa.

