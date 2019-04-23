Ocean House Announces Farm + Vine "Women and Wine" Dinner Series

Iconic Relais & Châteaux Property Offers Extraordinary Experiences for Gourmands and Wine Enthusiasts



WATCH HILL, R.I., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean House, the iconic AAA Five Diamond resort in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, will launch Farm and Vine: Women & Wine series as part of its signature culinary programming. Groundbreaking female chefs, culinary experts and award-winning female inspired wineries will be paired together to create extraordinary, multicourse wine dinners. Held in Ocean House's acclaimed Center for Wine & Culinary Arts and COAST, Rhode Island's first and only Five-Diamond restaurant.

Thursday, May 2

Anita Lo, chef and author of Cooking Without Borders and Solo: Easy Sophisticated Recipes for a Party of One will be the guest chef on May 2. She was the owner and chef of the legendary New York City institution, Annisa, which held a Michelin star for nine consecutive years. She was also the first female guest chef to cook for the White House State Dinner, under the Obama administration.

Lo's dishes will be accompanied by Catena Wines, led by Laura Catena. Founded in 1902, Argentina's Bodega Catena Zapata has pioneered Malbec and produced a sizeable lineage of aromatic varietals. Each couple attending this dinner will receive a special gift of two beautiful Stoelzle wine glasses as well as a signed copy of Lo's latest cookbook, Solo: Sophisticated Recipes for a Party of One.

Thursday, June 13

Gaby Dalkin will be the featured chef for the June 13 wine dinner. She is an author, chef, writer and influencer. Dalkin's popular website, What's Gaby Cooking, has become a prominent fixture for home cooks and highlights her passion for fresh fare. She has penned two cookbooks, What's Gaby Cooking: Everyday California Food and Absolutely Avocados. Dalkin also has an exclusive line of seasonings and olive oils with Williams-Sonoma.

Her dinner will be accompanied by Chêne Bleu, owned by Nicole and Xavier Rolet. These well-balanced wines have cultivated a terroir due to striking a balance between a southern Rhône climate and soil of northern Rhône. Each couple will be gifted a special Wüsthof knife and a signed copy of Dalkin's latest cookbook, What's Gaby Cooking: Everyday California Food.

Thursday, September 5

The James Beard Award–winner and Relais & Châteaux Grand Chef, Barbara Lynch who is regarded as one of the world's leading chefs and restaurateurs, will be featured on September 5. Her Boston-based empire has continued to cultivate both local and national praise: No. 9 Park, B&G Oysters, The Butcher Shop, Stir, Drink, Sportello and Menton. Lynch is also the author of Stir: Mixing It Up in the Italian Tradition and Out of Line: A Life of Playing with Fire.

Her menu will be paired with La Sirena, represented by Remi Barrett, the daughter of distinguished winemaker, Heidi Peterson Barrett. La Sirena has produced some of Napa Valley's most coveted wines. Couples in attendance will be gifted a copy of Chef Lynch's book, Out of Line: A Life of Playing with Fire.

Thursday, November 7

The series will culminate with Amy Traverso, cookbook author and senior food editor of Yankee, New England's best-selling publication. Traverso has appeared on The Martha Stewart Show, Throwdown with Bobby Flay, and Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, and is the winner of the IACP Cookbook Award. Her dinner will be paired with Spottswoode, one of Napa Valley's most esteemed multigenerational family estates, which has produced prized varietals of Cabernets. Guests will receive a complimentary annual subscription to Yankee Magazine.

Dinners will start at 7PM and are priced at $135 per person, exclusive of taxes and gratuity. Space is limited and reservations can be made online at Ocean House Events, or by calling (855) 318-6102. Follow Ocean House on Instagram, Facebook or the website.

In related news, Ocean House's sister property, Weekapaug Inn will hold a special three course dinner on Thursday, May 9 paired with Cloudy Bay wines, and featuring esteemed wine maker Tim Heath from New Zealand . Cloudy Bay is internationally known for its wines, and is perhaps best regarded for its role in shaping the Sauvignon Blanc category as we know it today. Guests can reserve online at www.weekepauginnevents.com.

