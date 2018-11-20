Observer Launches Its List of the Most Powerful People in the Nightlife and Dining Industry
NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Observer today released its inaugural Nightlife & Dining Power List, a comprehensive look at the most influential players in America's nightlife and dining industry. The list offers a definitive survey of the restaurateurs, chefs and group owners making the biggest impact on the food and beverage business in 2018, from the investors and decision-makers behind the scenes to the game changers in dining tech and operations who are driving innovation and clearing the path for what's next.
"The Nightlife & Dining Power List provides our audience of urban professionals a truly robust resource to find information about the people changing the restaurant and nightlife worlds," said Observer Media President James Karklins. "Plenty of food-world stories exist in other publications, but the Observer will differentiate itself by not just focusing on chefs, but the power and money behind them. These powerful players are reinventing the traditional dining experience and forcing change on how the industry operates."
The Most Powerful People on Observer's 2018 Nightlife & Dining Power list:
Grant Achatz
Co-Owner, The Alinea Group
Richie Akiva
Founder, The Butter Group
Jose Andres
Executive Chef and Founder, Think Food
Group
Dan Barber
Executive Chef, Blue Hill and Blue Hill at
Stone Barns
Ashtin Berry
Bartender and Advocate
Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz
Co-Founders, Boka Restaurant Group
Anthony Bourdain
Writer and Television Personality
Patrick O. Brown
CEO, Impossible Foods
Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff
Zalaznick
Founders, Major Food Group
David Chang
Founder, Momofuku and Majordomo Media
Roy Choi
Co-owner, Founder and Chef, Kogi BBQ,
Chego, A-Frame, Commissary, POT and LocoL
Ashley Christensen
Chef and Proprietor, Ashley Christensen
Restaurants
Ravi DeRossi
Founder, DeRossi Global
Vinny Dotolo and Jon Shook
Co-Founders, AnimaL
Tom Douglas
Chef and Founder, Tom Douglas Seattle
Kitchen
Aaron Franklin
Founder, Franklin BBQ
Ken Fulk
Founder, Ken Fulk Inc.
Benjamin and Max Goldberg
Co-Founders, Strategic Hospitality
David Grutman
Founder, Groot Hospitality
Calvin Harris
DJ
Josh Harris
Founding Partner, The Bon Vivants
Jen Hidinger-Kendrick
Co-Founder and Spokesperson, The Giving Kitchen
Martha Hoover
Founder and CEO, Patachou, Inc.
Daniel Humm and Will Guidara
Founders, Make It Nice Hospitality
Meherwan Irani
CEO, Co-founder and Executive Chef, Chai
Pani Restaurant Group
LeBron James
Investor, Blaze Pizza
Thomas Keller
Founder, Thomas Keller Restaurants
Amanda Kludt
Editor-in-Chief, Eater
Jessica Koslow
Chef-Owner, Sqirl
Ben Leventhal
Co-Founder and CEO, Resy
Donald Link
Executive Chef and CEO, Link Restaurant
Group
Barbara Lynch
Chef-Owner, The Barbara Lynch Collective
Danny Meyer
Founder and CEO, Union Square
Hospitality Group
Amy Morris and Anna Polonsky
Co-Founders, The MP Shift
Gabriel Orta and Elad Zvi
Co-Founders, Bar Lab
Tejal Rao and Pete Wells
The New York Times Restaurant Critics
Clare Reichenbach
Brooks Reitz
Leon's Oyster Shop, Little Jack's Tavern
and Melfi's
Charlie Reyes
Founder, Audio Culture LLC
Caroline Rosen
Executive Director, Tales of the Cocktail
Sebastien Silvestri
COO, The Disruptive Group
Mike Solomonov
Cook 'N Solo Restaurant Partners
Stephen Starr
Founder and CEO, Starr Restaurants
Michael Symon
Chef and co-owner, Lola Bistro, Angeline,
B Spot Burgers, Mabel's BBQ, Roast, Bar
Symon
Noah Tepperberg
Co-Founder, Strategic Hospitality Group
and TAO Group
Mike Thelin
Founder, Bolted Services
