Observer Launches Its List of the Most Powerful People in the Nightlife and Dining Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Observer today released its inaugural Nightlife & Dining Power List, a comprehensive look at the most influential players in America's nightlife and dining industry. The list offers a definitive survey of the restaurateurs, chefs and group owners making the biggest impact on the food and beverage business in 2018, from the investors and decision-makers behind the scenes to the game changers in dining tech and operations who are driving innovation and clearing the path for what's next.

"The Nightlife & Dining Power List provides our audience of urban professionals a truly robust resource to find information about the people changing the restaurant and nightlife worlds," said Observer Media President James Karklins. "Plenty of food-world stories exist in other publications, but the Observer will differentiate itself by not just focusing on chefs, but the power and money behind them. These powerful players are reinventing the traditional dining experience and forcing change on how the industry operates."

The Most Powerful People on Observer's 2018 Nightlife & Dining Power list:

Grant Achatz

Co-Owner, The Alinea Group

Richie Akiva

Founder, The Butter Group

Jose Andres

Executive Chef and Founder, Think Food

Group

Dan Barber

Executive Chef, Blue Hill and Blue Hill at

Stone Barns

Ashtin Berry

Bartender and Advocate

Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz

Co-Founders, Boka Restaurant Group

Anthony Bourdain

Writer and Television Personality

Patrick O. Brown

CEO, Impossible Foods

Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff

Zalaznick

Founders, Major Food Group

David Chang

Founder, Momofuku and Majordomo Media

Roy Choi

Co-owner, Founder and Chef, Kogi BBQ,

Chego, A-Frame, Commissary, POT and LocoL

Ashley Christensen

Chef and Proprietor, Ashley Christensen

Restaurants

Ravi DeRossi

Founder, DeRossi Global

Vinny Dotolo and Jon Shook

Co-Founders, AnimaL

Tom Douglas

Chef and Founder, Tom Douglas Seattle

Kitchen

Aaron Franklin

Founder, Franklin BBQ

Ken Fulk

Founder, Ken Fulk Inc.

Benjamin and Max Goldberg

Co-Founders, Strategic Hospitality

David Grutman

Founder, Groot Hospitality

Calvin Harris

DJ

Josh Harris

Founding Partner, The Bon Vivants

Jen Hidinger-Kendrick

Co-Founder and Spokesperson, The Giving Kitchen

Martha Hoover

Founder and CEO, Patachou, Inc.

Daniel Humm and Will Guidara

Founders, Make It Nice Hospitality

Meherwan Irani

CEO, Co-founder and Executive Chef, Chai

Pani Restaurant Group

LeBron James

Investor, Blaze Pizza

Thomas Keller

Founder, Thomas Keller Restaurants

Amanda Kludt

Editor-in-Chief, Eater

Jessica Koslow

Chef-Owner, Sqirl

Ben Leventhal

Co-Founder and CEO, Resy

Donald Link

Executive Chef and CEO, Link Restaurant

Group

Barbara Lynch

Chef-Owner, The Barbara Lynch Collective

Danny Meyer

Founder and CEO, Union Square

Hospitality Group

Amy Morris and Anna Polonsky

Co-Founders, The MP Shift

Gabriel Orta and Elad Zvi

Co-Founders, Bar Lab

Tejal Rao and Pete Wells

The New York Times Restaurant Critics

Clare Reichenbach

CEO, James Beard Foundation

Brooks Reitz

Leon's Oyster Shop, Little Jack's Tavern

and Melfi's

Charlie Reyes

Founder, Audio Culture LLC

Caroline Rosen

Executive Director, Tales of the Cocktail

Sebastien Silvestri

COO, The Disruptive Group

Mike Solomonov

Cook 'N Solo Restaurant Partners

Stephen Starr

Founder and CEO, Starr Restaurants

Michael Symon

Chef and co-owner, Lola Bistro, Angeline,

B Spot Burgers, Mabel's BBQ, Roast, Bar

Symon

Noah Tepperberg

Co-Founder, Strategic Hospitality Group

and TAO Group

Mike Thelin

Founder, Bolted Services

