Oak & Eden Cabernet Finished, French Oak Influenced, Small-Batch Bourbon Released In Limited Quantities

WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctified Spirits, LLC, producer of Oak & Eden Finished Whiskey proudly announces the release of its first limited edition, small batch, in-bottle finished, bourbon whiskey, "Cabernet Steeped, Whiskey & Vine". "All of our whiskeys are finished in-bottle with a Spire of wood. What makes this expression so unique is the Spire of wood is made from French Oak that rested in Texas Cabernet," says Joe Giildenzopf, the company's CEO.

In-bottle finishing utilizes a masterful combination of Spirit, Wood, Fire and Spice. "For the Cabernet Steeped Whiskey & Vine, we start with the Spirit, a 2 year-old bourbon whiskey distilled from corn, rye and barley. Next, using our patent-pending in-bottle finishing process, we sanctify our spirit with Wood, a 5-inch long spiral cut piece of French Oak, breathing new life and inspiration into each bottle. We call this our "Spire". The Spire has been exposed to Fire (just like a barrel would be) in order to extract flavorful botanicals and esters. Finally to enhance the Spice the wood will impart to the bourbon, we rest the French Oak Spire in Texas Cabernet Sauvignon for 8 weeks before introducing it to the bottle. This adds a richness, depth of character and smoothness to our bourbon that is unexpected and truly exceptional," stated Mr. Giildenzopf.

This small-batch release of Cabernet Steeped, Whiskey & Vine Bourbon is limited. Only 400 cases (2,400 bottles) were made. Each bottle is numbered and signed.

Oak & Eden is also available in Bourbon, finished with a Toasted Oak Spire and Rye, finished with a Charred Oak Spire and can be purchased throughout the states of Texas and Oklahoma (October 2018). Other innovative expressions will be produced, in limited, small-batch quantities. "In February 2019, we will be releasing a 'rum infused' Rye Whiskey, whereby we rest an American Oak spire in a molasses and panela inspired rum prior to using it to finish, in-bottle, our Rye whiskey," claims Joe Giildenzopf.

Oak & Eden Finished Whiskey is being distributed by Republic National Distributing Company. The company will be launching in Louisiana and Colorado in the first quarter of 2019.

