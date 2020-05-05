NUZEE (d/b/a/ COFFEE BLENDERS®) RESPONDS TO COVID-19 BY OFFERING FREE CO-PACKING SERVICES FOR UP TO 50,000 T-BAG STYLE COFFEE POUCHES

VISTA, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (OTCQB: NUZE) ("NuZee" or "the Company") announced today that it is offering 100 independent roasters affected by COVID-19 up to 500 Coffee Blenders' t-bag style, single-serve pour over coffee pouches, free of charge. The offer is open to the first 100 roasters to contact NuZee, complete the necessary fields found in the link below, and ships us up to 20 pounds of the coffee of your choice.

This service is being offered by NuZee at absolutely no charge including shipping and with no obligation. Details and the form can be found: https://pourovercopacking.com/corona-free-samples-offer/.

"We are committed to supporting our industry colleagues at this difficult time," said Travis Gorney, President & COO. "These pouches will be manufactured at our production facility in Vista, California which operates with Level 2 SQF Certification by the Safe Quality Food Institute, assuring that our products are produced, processed and handled according to the highest standards. On behalf of everyone at NuZee, stay safe and stay healthy."

Coffee Blenders recently introduced t-bag style, single serve coffee, which complements our legacy line of single serve pour coffee pouches, delivers freshness, taste, portability, and convenience to coffee lovers anytime, anywhere with no machine needed. Just add hot water. Each single cup pouch is filled with fresh roasted coffee of the client's choice, and then shipped in double nitrogen-flushed sealed, 100% zero landfill packaging that extends viable shelf life up to 12 months.

About NuZee and Coffee Blenders

NuZee, Inc. (d/b/a Coffee Blenders®) is a specialty coffee company and a leading U.S. single-serve pour-over coffee producer and co-packer. We own sophisticated packing equipment developed in Asia for pour over coffee production and we believe our long-standing experience with this equipment and associated pour over filters, and our relationships with their manufacturers provide us with an advantage over our North American competitors. We co-pack single-serve pour-over coffee products for dozens of customers in the U.S. market and co-pack for the Korean market. Our California facility is SQF level 2 certified and is also certified Fair Trade, Organic, Kosher, and Halal.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These forward-statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management's expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to , including our ability to successfully commercialize our t-bag style coffee, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

