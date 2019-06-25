NuZee (d/b/a/ Coffee Blenders®) Receives Halal Certification

Facilities Also Certified Kosher, Organic and Fair Trade



VISTA, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (OTCQB: NUZE) ("NuZee" or "the Company"), a specialty coffee company and a leading U.S. single serve pour over coffee producer and co-packer that wants to revolutionize the way coffee is enjoyed in America, announced today that it has received Halal certification for its Vista, California production facility.

NuZee's Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level 2-certified facility is also Fair Trade, Organic and Kosher certified; with the addition of Halal compliance, NuZee is the only co-packer in the country that holds these certifications.

"Halal certification affords access to an estimated 8 million Halal consumers in the United States and more than 1.6 billion consumers worldwide," said Masa Higashida, NuZee's Chief Executive Officer. "NuZee is continuing to position its business towards the manufacture of pour-over Drip Cup coffee, with a focus on co-packing and private labeling for local, regional and global brands. To that end, we view our certification profile as a distinct competitive advantage that will allow manufacturers to better serve their existing customers and appeal to new and broader audiences."

The Drip Cup is one of the most popular methods of enjoying coffee in Japan, where more than 2.5 billion cups are consumed each year. Each Drip Cup comes sealed in a single-serve, nitrogen-flushed package. Simply pass hot water over the ground coffee contained in the specially-designed, perforated pouch for delicious coffee anywhere, anytime. The Drip Cup methods requires no machinery (just hot water) and creates minimal waste.

Learn more about NuZee's co-packing capabilities at http://pourovercopacking.com.

About NuZee and Coffee Blenders

NuZee, Inc. (d/b/a Coffee Blenders®) is a specialty coffee company and a leading U.S. single-serve pour-over coffee producer and co-packer. We own highly sophisticated packing equipment developed in Asia for pour over coffee production and possess exclusive agreements that restrict North American competitors' access to equipment and pour over filters. Our products are available at more than 2,000 retail locations across the United States, Japan and Korea, and online retailers. Our SQF level 2 certified facility is Fair Trade, Organic, Kosher and Halal.

