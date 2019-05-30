NuZee (d/b/a/ Coffee Blenders®) To Offer Co-packing Clients A Fully Recyclable And Biodegradable Packaging Solution For Its Single Serve Pour Over Coffee

VISTA, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (OTCQB: NUZE) ("NuZee" or "the Company"), a specialty coffee company and a leading U.S. single serve pour over coffee producer and co-packer that wants to revolutionize the way coffee is enjoyed in America, announced today that it will begin offering a fully recyclable packaging option to its single serve, pour over coffee co-packing customers beginning in the second half of 2019.

This option is available following the signing of an exclusive agreement between NuZee and global packaging specialist Huhtamaki Oyj under which NuZee will use Huhtamaki's next generation blueloop line of recyclable flexible packaging to manufacture the pouch that holds each single serve pour over Drip Cup.

NuZee's single serve pour over coffee packaging solution consists of a customized box, and a disposable filter with pre-measured premium coffee that is sealed within a nitrogen-flushed pouch. The customized box, coffee and filter are all recyclable; however, the pouch is not because of films and coatings used to preserve the freshness of the coffee. The use of Huhtamaki's blueloop packaging film in the manufacture of the nitrogen-flushed pouch changes that and creates a 100% fully recyclable, zero landfill packaging solution that maintains the high-quality and freshness of the coffee. NuZee views this as a significant competitive advantage in the single serve coffee space.

Huhtamaki's new blueloop solutions are mono-material structures made from PP, PE and paper, building on the standard materials that are widely recycled and will have an economically viable use after collection.

"Sustainability has always been an important part of our corporate culture," said Masa Higashida, NuZee's Chief Executive Officer. "As we grow, we must continue to evolve and transform the principles of sustainability into practice. We believe that our agreement with Huhtamaki reflects this commitment and we are proud to offer this zero-landfill packaging option to our co-packing clients."

"We are very excited to be working with Huhtamaki to bring this innovative and environmentally-friendly packaging solution to market," said Travis Gorney, President and COO of NuZee. "We believe that the zero-landfill packaging option is an important competitive advantage as we pivot our business model towards co-packing and private-labeling single serve pour over coffee for regional and global brands."

NuZee's Vista facility is the only currently operating and certified single-serve pour over coffee manufacturing and co-packing facility in the United States. NuZee owns the exclusive North America rights to utilize the machinery necessary to manufacture this product. As previously announced, NuZee plans to open a new manufacturing hub in Plano, Texas that should be operational later this year. In 2018, NuZee's Vista facility received Level 2 SQF Certification. The facility is also Fair Trade, Organic, Halal, and Kosher certified.

Learn more about NuZee's co-packing capabilities at http://pourovercopacking.com.

About NuZee and Coffee Blenders

NuZee, Inc. (d/b/a Coffee Blenders®) is a specialty coffee company and a leading U.S. single-serve pour-over coffee producer and co-packer. We own highly sophisticated packing equipment developed in Asia for pour over coffee production and possess exclusive agreements that restrict North American competitors' access to equipment and pour over filters. Our products are available at various retail locations across the United States, Japan and Korea, and online retailers. Our SQF level 2 facility is certified Fair Trade, Organic, Kosher, and Halal.

