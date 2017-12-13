NuZee (d/b/a/ Coffee Blenders®) To Expand Production In Vista, California

Project Being Undertaken to Support Growing Demand for Drip Cup Line of Functional Coffee

VISTA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (OTCQB: NUZE) ("NuZee" or "the Company"), a good-for-you company focused on building beverage brands that offer functional and nutritional benefits, announced today that it has undertaken the expansion of its existing production facility in Vista, California to accommodate the growth of its Drip Cup line of functional gourmet coffee sold under the Coffee Blenders® brand name.

As part of the expansion, NuZee will add two new Drip Cup co-packing machines and upgrade process automation. These enhancements are expected to more than double annual single serve pour-over Drip Cup production, improve reliability, and lower costs. The project is scheduled to be completed by the first part of 2018.

"This expansion reflects our success to date, as well as our confidence for continuing growth in 2018 and beyond," said Masa Higashida, NuZee's Chief Executive Officer. "As announced earlier this month, NuZee has been granted the exclusive North American rights to utilize NASA Corporation's proprietary Drip cup packing machinery brand FUSO in the manufacturing of our Coffee Blenders line of Drip Cup coffee products. This technology, which manufactures the majority of the 2.3 billion Drip Cups used each year in Japan, provides us with a significant competitive advantage."

"Once this project is completed, we will be better able to manufacture our Drip Cup products in a more efficient and cost-effective manner," said Travis Gorney, President and COO of NuZee. "We are committed to making the investments necessary to grow our business and support our valued clients."

NuZee manufactures and sells its Drip Cup line of single serve, pour-over functional coffees: Lean Cup® (for weight loss), Think Cup® (for cognitive performance), Relax Cup® (for stress reduction), Active Cup® (for a pre-workout boost of energy), Nude Cup® (100% Arabica coffee with no function), and Matcha Cup tea. The Drip Cup method is a common and popular brewing method in Asia. This portable technology, ideal for campers, college students, outdoor enthusiasts, and coffee-lovers in general, allows consumers to conveniently craft quality gourmet coffee virtually anywhere.

About NuZee and Coffee Blenders

NuZee, Inc. (d/b/a Coffee Blenders®) is the pioneer in functional coffee, offering gourmet specialty grade coffee in convenient single serve cups using only natural ingredients with clinically supported nutraceuticals. Coffee Blenders also manufactures and sells in the United States its Drip Cup line of single serve, pour-over functional coffees, including Lean Cup® (for weight loss), Think Cup® (for cognitive performance), Relax Cup® (for stress reduction), Active Cup® (for a pre-workout boost of energy), Nude Cup® (100% Arabica coffee with no function), and Matcha Cup tea, as well as a Whole Bean coffee line. For more information on Coffee Blenders, please visit: http://www.coffeeblenders.com.

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

