Northstar Liquor Superstore Announces Grand Opening in Johnstown, Colorado

Northstar Liquor Superstore has announced the grand opening for its Colorado-owned, 25,000-square-foot, warehouse-style liquor store in Johnstown, CO. They seek to offer Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming residents a wide selection of beer, wine, and spirits just off of I-25 at Highway 34, south of the Promenade Shops at Centerra.

JOHNSTOWN, Colo., Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstar Liquor Superstore, a 25,000-square-foot liquor store in Johnstown, is celebrating its grand opening from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at their new location, 4919 Thompson Parkway, Johnstown, Colorado, 80534, just south of the Promenade Shops at Centerra. Northstar Liquor Superstore is the largest independent liquor store between Denver and Cheyenne.

"We know there are a lot of mom and pop type options already out there," said Jerry Kasten, Northstar Liquor Superstore's Marketing Director. "We really felt the customer-facing relationship was something that was lacking in other liquor stores in the area. We have people on the floor all day, every day, who really know their stuff. We think we're going to be able to provide a great customer experience to a region that has a very dynamic and diverse population."

Formed by a coalition of Colorado-based owners, Northstar Liquor Superstore will provide Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming residents with a wide variety of 1,600 domestic and imported craft beers, 3,700 domestic and international brands of wine, and a broad selection of high-end and limited allocation liquor and spirits. The store will also have a large, walk-in humidor for cigar enthusiasts.

"Our broad line of wine, beer and spirits have brought a unique enthusiasm to our management team together with our diverse suppliers to help us build a relationship that will not only meet our customer's expectations but expand their enjoyment with each purchase made when shopping at Northstar Liquor Superstore," Kasten said. "We're proud of the selection that we have available, and we think our customers are going to be excited by it."

The grand opening event will include free tastings of select wine, beer, and liquors, as well as food, giveaways, and an opportunity to win a 55-inch flat screen television. For directions or questions, please contact Northstar Liquor Superstore directly at (970) 660-8921.

