Northern Chill Natural Alkaline Water and Cole Freeman Continue to Take Over the Nation With the Next Daredevil Jump at the 6th Annual Southern Throwdown in Dallas, Texas

Cole Freeman continues to bring extreme entertainment with an amazing daredevil jump across pyramids of bottled water and truck.

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A person could spend hours drinking Northern Chill Natural Alkaline Water while watching Cole Freeman jump his Harley-Davidson and still be amazed. Cole has already entertained event-goers at two previous jumps over thousands of bottles of water these past two weeks. Now the third jump will be on Sunday, Sept. 30th in Dallas, Texas. Cole will jump a 2015 Harley-Davidson XG 750 Street over 18,720 bottles of water and a GMC Sierra truck. Cole's daredevil jumps are get-your-heart-pumping amazing sites to see so don't miss it. Stop in and visit in Dallas, Texas at the 6th Annual Southern Throwdown located at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226. To learn more about the Southern Throwdown, visit www.southernthrowdown.com.

Cole Freeman of Saint Louis, Missouri, travels the nation thrilling spectators like a legend from the past. Cole's adrenaline-fueled, fast-paced riding style is taking the sport to a new level. Many of the stunts that Cole dares to attempt have never been tried and most of them, for good reason. In a recent feat, Cole jumped a Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ninety-Nine Feet Ten Inches shattering ramps, bike and the record. Cole is on a mission to keep the industry thriving through extreme entertainment while paying homage to a childhood hero Evel Knievel. Cole also hopes to inspire America's youth to step away from the electronics and get out outside and be active. For more information, follow Cole www.facebook.com/colefreemanofficial/ and www.instagram.com/colefreeman/ and www.youtube.com/c/ColeFreeman.

Northern Chill is a Natural Alkaline Water that has such a crisp and refreshing taste to share with family and friends at fun events throughout the year. Northern Chill is bottled at the source in the beautiful north woods of Polar, Wisconsin, from an aquifer left by Ice Age glaciers. Northern Chill water is all natural – nothing is added to it. It is a natural way to stay more hydrated. Northern Chill will be donating bottles of water to the event to raise money for charities. Northern Chill has already donated thousands of bottles to charities at previous jumps. To learn more or to give suggestions on where to purchase Northern Chill Alkaline Water, visit www.NorthernChill.com or follow at www.instagram.com/drinkchillh2o and www.twitter.com/drinkchillh2o and www.facebook.com/drinkchillh20.

Look for Cole's fourth daredevil jump on this tour:

October 6th, 2018

Geico Motorcycle Hot Bike Tour

www.hotbikeweb.com/tour

Cole will jump over pyramids of 28,080 bottles of water and a GMC Sierra in Cave Creek, Arizona

To learn more about Northern Chill visit www.NorthernChill.com

To learn more about Cole Freeman visit https://illconduct.com/

PR Contacts

Marketing@NorthernChill.com

(715) 602-6317

Curt Kufner

About Northern Chill Natural Alkaline Water

Northern Chill is a Natural Alkaline Water. It is bottled at the source in the beautiful north woods of Polar, Wisconsin. The Ice Age glaciers that moved through Langlade County thousands of years ago created the aquifer that produces Northern Chill. Northern Chill water is all natural – nothing is added to it. Northern Chill water comes out of the ground with these great levels of minerals, electrolytes, and 7.8pH and is only treated with UV and micron filtering. Northern Chill uses only 100% PET, BPA free bottles with waterproof labels. To learn more visit www.NorthernChill.com.

Related Files

PR Northern Chill press release authorization form.pdf

Related Images

cole-freeman-and-northern-chill.jpg

Cole Freeman and Northern Chill Jump in Dallas, TX

Cole will be jumping over 18,720 bottles of Northern Chill Alkaline Water and a GMC Sierra 1500 truck at the 6th Annual Southern Throwdown on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at 6pm

image2.jpg

Related Links

Northern Chill

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northern-chill-natural-alkaline-water-and-cole-freeman-continue-to-take-over-the-nation-with-the-next-daredevil-jump-at-the-6th-annual-southern-throwdown-in-dallas-texas-300720223.html

SOURCE Northern Chill