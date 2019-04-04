North Slope Chillers to attend 2019 Craft Brewers Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Salt Lake City, UT, North Slope Chillers designs and manufactures the nation's best industrial chillers, providing several performance levels of cooling equipment with precise temperature control in the hottest of summers. The company has a hand in nearly every industry, and is quickly becoming a world-recognized brand for its product.

North Slope Chillers provides temperature control solutions that are built for the consumer. Easy to set up and simple to use, these heating and chilling products are designed for the most rugged environments on earth. The durability, reliability and convenience of North Slope Chillers products are unmatched in every industry.

These qualities are essential to the craft brewing industry. Temperature control is critical for maintaining beer quality during fermentation and storage. Many craft brewers use North Slope Chillers' portable chillers and Fluxwrap cooling blankets to ensure temperature control is not something they need to worry about. Instead, they can focus on what they do best: making the best craft beer possible.

North Slope Chillers is excited to meet and educate attendees of the 2019 Craft Brewers Conference. Make sure to stop by booth #23135 or call ahead to schedule a time to sit down with us at 844-773-6169. Learn how North Slope Chillers can better your brews!

