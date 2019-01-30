NMPF, IDFA Support Legislation Allowing Whole Milk in School Meals

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) welcome the introduction of legislation sponsored by Reps. Glenn Thompson (R-PA) and Collin Peterson (D-MN), chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, allowing whole milk in school nutrition programs.

The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2019 (H.R. 832) has eight other co-sponsors, including Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX), ranking Republican on the House Agriculture Committee.

Adding whole milk to school menus reflects research showing that such products benefit children and gives school administrators one more tool with which to develop healthy eating habits.

"Whole milk provides yet another way for children to receive dairy's nutritional benefits as part of a healthy eating pattern," said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF. "This bill encourages the proper nutrition they need to lead healthy lives."

"We thank Rep. Thompson for his leadership and Chairman Peterson for being an original co-sponsor on this bill to allow schools more flexibility to offer the same types of milk that children and teens enjoy at home. Providing expanded milk options will help ensure that students get the nutrients that milk uniquely provides, including calcium, vitamin D and potassium," said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of IDFA.

About NMPF

The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF), based in Arlington, VA, develops and carries out policies that advance the well-being of dairy producers and the cooperatives they own. The members of NMPF's cooperatives produce the majority of the U.S. milk supply, making NMPF the voice of dairy producers on Capitol Hill and with government agencies. For more on NMPF's activities, visit our website at www.nmpf.org.

About IDFA

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation's dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports nearly 3 million jobs that generate more than $161 billion in wages and has an overall economic impact of more than $628 billion. IDFA members range from multinational organizations to single-plant companies. Together they represent approximately 90 percent of the milk, cultured products, cheese, ice cream and frozen desserts produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world. The diverse membership includes numerous food retailers, suppliers, cooperatives and companies that offer a wide variety of nutritional dairy products and dairy-derived ingredients. Visit IDFA at www.idfa.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nmpf-idfa-support-legislation-allowing-whole-milk-in-school-meals-300786972.html

SOURCE International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA); National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF)