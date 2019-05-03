NMI® at 55.5%; April Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®

Business Activity Index at 59.5%; New Orders Index at 58.1%; Employment Index at 53.7%

TEMPE, Ariz., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic activity in the non-manufacturing sector grew in April for the 111th consecutive month, say the nation's purchasing and supply executives in the latest Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®.

The report was issued today by Anthony Nieves, CPSM, C.P.M., A.P.P., CFPM, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee: "The NMI® registered 55.5 percent, which is 0.6 percentage point lower than the March reading of 56.1 percent. This represents continued growth in the non-manufacturing sector, at a slightly slower rate. The Non-Manufacturing Business Activity Index increased to 59.5 percent, 2.1 percentage points higher than the March reading of 57.4 percent, reflecting growth for the 117th consecutive month, at a faster rate in April. The New Orders Index registered 58.1 percent; 0.9 percentage point lower than the reading of 59 percent in March. The Employment Index decreased 2.2 percentage points in April to 53.7 percent from the March reading of 55.9 percent. The Prices Index decreased 3 percentage points from the March reading of 58.7 percent to 55.7 percent, indicating that prices increased in April for the 23rd consecutive month. According to the NMI®, 15 non-manufacturing industries reported growth. The non-manufacturing sector has experienced an uptick in business activity, but in general, there has been a leveling off. Respondents are still mostly optimistic about overall business conditions, but concerns remain about employment resources."

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

The 15 non-manufacturing industries reporting growth in April — listed in order — are: Transportation & Warehousing; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Construction; Accommodation & Food Services; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Public Administration; Health Care & Social Assistance; Utilities; Other Services; Wholesale Trade; Management of Companies & Support Services; Mining; Educational Services; Finance & Insurance; and Information.

WHAT RESPONDENTS ARE SAYING

"Several produce products — particularly avocados and celery — are experiencing supply issues that are affecting prices. Prices for these items have increased and will continue to remain high [in retail and wholesale markets] for the foreseeable future." (Accommodation & Food Services)

"We have increased wages to comply with increases in government-mandated minimum-wage levels. In order to retain production employees, we are going to a weekly payroll system." (Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting)

"Extremely difficult to fill direct care personnel positions." (Health Care & Social Assistance)

"Spring selling season is here for residential construction. Sales are coming, but negotiations are now the norm. Traffic is higher than the last three months, mostly due to lower mortgage rates." (Construction)

"April business has slowed a bit over March, which is typical. However, while January and February were slightly under last year's numbers for the same months, March [brought] a resurgence in orders that continued into April. So, the March and April order levels are significantly higher than last year's. The volume is helping with negotiation for lower prices, while causing backlogs in the supply chain." (Management of Companies & Support Services)

"We had a general slowing of business activity beginning in February. We initially believed that February's slowness was primarily weather related, but the slowness continued into March and now April." (Wholesale Trade)

"The outlook for mining capital expenditures looks like it will not change for a while. [We don't] expect much growth, so we keep working with same team and shrinking capex investments." (Mining)

"We have experienced several cancellations that have significantly impacted the month's revenue. [The cancellations] appear to be attributed to an international business situation — which was the source for the potential revenue." (Professional, Scientific & Technical Services)

"Business is steady. Recruiting qualified employees has been difficult." (Public Administration)

"Continuing momentum in most areas. We continue to have pressure finding talent to support open positions. Starting to see increases in building costs due to increases in labor [costs]. Inventory moving well, with deliveries on time." (Retail Trade)

ISM® NON-MANUFACTURING SURVEY RESULTS AT A GLANCE COMPARISON OF ISM® NON-MANUFACTURING AND ISM® MANUFACTURING SURVEYS* APRIL 2019 Index Non-Manufacturing Manufacturing Series

Index Apr Series

Index Mar Percent

Point

Change Direction Rate of

Change Trend** (Months) Series

Index Apr Series

Index Mar Percent

Point

Change NMI®/PMI® 55.5 56.1 -0.6 Growing Slower 111 52.8 55.3 -2.5 Business Activity/Production 59.5 57.4 +2.1 Growing Faster 117 52.3 55.8 -3.5 New Orders 58.1 59.0 -0.9 Growing Slower 117 51.7 57.4 -5.7 Employment 53.7 55.9 -2.2 Growing Slower 62 52.4 57.5 -5.1 Supplier Deliveries 50.5 52.0 -1.5 Slowing Slower 40 54.6 54.2 +0.4 Inventories 51.5 50.0 +1.5 Growing From Unchanged 1 52.9 51.8 +1.1 Prices 55.7 58.7 -3.0 Increasing Slower 23 50.0 54.3 -4.3 Backlog of Orders 55.0 56.5 -1.5 Growing Slower 16 53.9 50.4 +3.5 New Export Orders 57.0 52.5 +4.5 Growing Faster 27 49.5 51.7 -2.2 Imports 55.0 51.5 +3.5 Growing Faster 2 49.8 51.1 -1.3 Inventory Sentiment 60.0 62.5 -2.5 Too High Slower 262 N/A N/A N/A Customers' Inventories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 42.6 42.7 -0.1 Overall Economy Growing Slower 117

Non-Manufacturing Sector Growing Slower 111



*Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business® data is seasonally adjusted for the Business Activity, New Orders, Prices and Employment Indexes. Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business® data is seasonally adjusted for New Orders, Production, Employment and Supplier Deliveries Indexes.

**Number of months moving in current direction.

COMMODITIES REPORTED UP/DOWN IN PRICE, AND IN SHORT SUPPLY

Commodities Up in Price

Aircraft Parts; Bacon; Beef; Construction Subcontractors (2); Diesel Fuel (2); Fuel; Gasoline (2); Labor (7); Labor — Construction (2); Labor — Temporary (2); and Pharmaceuticals (2).

Commodities Down in Price

Steel Products.

Commodities in Short Supply

Catheters; Construction Subcontractors (16); Labor (7); Labor — Construction (37); Labor — Temporary (8); Needles & Syringes (2); and Tubing.

Note: The number of consecutive months the commodity is listed is indicated after each item.

APRIL 2019 NON-MANUFACTURING INDEX SUMMARIES

NMI ®

In April, the NMI® registered 55.5 percent, 0.6 percentage point lower than the 56.1 percent in March and the lowest reading since August 2017 (55.5 percent). The non-manufacturing sector grew for the 111th consecutive month. A reading above 50 percent indicates the non-manufacturing sector economy is generally expanding; below 50 percent indicates the non-manufacturing sector is generally contracting.

An NMI® above 48.6 percent, over time, generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy. Therefore, the April NMI® indicates growth for the 117th consecutive month in the overall economy and expansion in the non-manufacturing sector for the 111th consecutive month. Nieves says, "The past relationship between the NMI® and the overall economy indicates that the NMI® for April (55.5 percent) corresponds to a 2.4-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis."

NMI® HISTORY

Month NMI® Month NMI® Apr 2019 55.5 Oct 2018 60.0 Mar 2019 56.1 Sep 2018 60.8 Feb 2019 59.7 Aug 2018 58.8 Jan 2019 56.7 Jul 2018 56.7 Dec 2018 58.0 Jun 2018 58.7 Nov 2018 60.4 May 2018 58.9 Average for 12 months – 58.4 High – 60.8 Low – 55.5

Business Activity

ISM®'s Business Activity Index registered 59.5 percent in April, an increase of 2.1 percentage points from the March reading of 57.4 percent. This represents growth in business activity for the 117th consecutive month. Sixteen industries reported increased business activity. Comments from respondents include: "Strong consumer demand" and "Our business activity continues to grow with current customers."

The 16 industries reporting growth of business activity in April — listed in order — are: Accommodation & Food Services; Utilities; Construction; Public Administration; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Transportation & Warehousing; Other Services; Health Care & Social Assistance; Management of Companies & Support Services; Educational Services; Wholesale Trade; Finance & Insurance; Mining; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; and Information. The only industry reporting a decrease in April is Retail Trade.

Business Activity %Higher %Same %Lower Index Apr 2019 36 56 8 59.5 Mar 2019 33 52 15 57.4 Feb 2019 39 51 10 64.7 Jan 2019 33 43 24 59.7

New Orders

ISM®'s Non-Manufacturing New Orders Index registered 58.1 percent, a decrease of 0.9 percentage point from the March reading of 59 percent. New orders grew in April for the 117th consecutive month, at a slower rate compared with March. Comments from respondents include: "Driven by new customers" and "Major orders received and booked; quoted last year."

The 15 industries reporting growth of new orders in April — listed in order — are: Accommodation & Food Services; Public Administration; Other Services; Health Care & Social Assistance; Utilities; Construction; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Management of Companies & Support Services; Wholesale Trade; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Finance & Insurance; Educational Services; Mining; Information; and Transportation & Warehousing. The two industries reporting contraction in April are: Retail Trade; and Real Estate, Rental & Leasing.

New Orders %Higher %Same %Lower Index Apr 2019 36 54 10 58.1 Mar 2019 33 53 14 59.0 Feb 2019 38 52 10 65.2 Jan 2019 28 51 21 57.7

Employment

Employment activity in the non-manufacturing sector grew in April for the 62nd consecutive month. ISM®'s Non-Manufacturing Employment Index registered 53.7 percent, a decrease of 2.2 percentage points from the March reading of 55.9 percent. Ten industries reported increased employment, and six industries reported decreased employment. Comments from respondents include: "Difficult to fill open positions and retain entry-level personnel" and "Recent vacancies have been difficult to fill. Tight labor market."

The 10 industries reporting an increase in employment in April — listed in order — are: Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Transportation & Warehousing; Management of Companies & Support Services; Wholesale Trade; Mining; Health Care & Social Assistance; Construction; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; and Public Administration. The six industries reporting a reduction in employment in April — listed in order — are: Utilities; Retail Trade; Information; Other Services; Accommodation & Food Services; and Finance & Insurance.

Employment %Higher %Same %Lower Index Apr 2019 23 62 15 53.7 Mar 2019 25 62 13 55.9 Feb 2019 21 66 13 55.2 Jan 2019 22 65 13 57.8

Supplier Deliveries

Supplier deliveries were slower in April for the 40th consecutive month. The index registered 50.5 percent, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the 52 percent registered in March. This indicates that deliveries are slowing at slower rate in April as compared with March. A reading above 50 percent indicates slower deliveries, while a reading below 50 percent indicates faster deliveries. Comments from respondents include: "We have worked with vendors to streamline processes and have added vendors to spread out our volume; this has helped to improve delivery time a little" and "After a bout of inclement weather, supplier delivery performance has returned to normal."

The six industries reporting slower deliveries in April — listed in order — are: Transportation & Warehousing; Utilities; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Other Services; Construction; and Information. The five industries reporting faster deliveries in April are: Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Management of Companies & Support Services; Accommodation & Food Services; Finance & Insurance; and Wholesale Trade. Seven industries reported no change in supplier deliveries in April as compared to March.

Supplier Deliveries %Slower %Same %Faster Index Apr 2019 7 87 6 50.5 Mar 2019 9 86 5 52.0 Feb 2019 11 85 4 53.5 Jan 2019 10 83 7 51.5

Inventories

ISM®'s Non-Manufacturing Inventories Index grew in April after a month of being unchanged, registering 51.5 percent, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the 50 percent that was reported in March. Of the total respondents in April, 33 percent indicated they do not have inventories or do not measure them. Comments from respondents include: "[Supporting] the business level" and "Working through our excess inventory slowly."

The eight industries reporting an increase in inventories in April — listed in order — are: Other Services; Accommodation & Food Services; Utilities; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Information; Wholesale Trade; Finance & Insurance; and Public Administration. The five industries reporting a decrease in inventories are: Retail Trade; Construction; Transportation & Warehousing; Health Care & Social Assistance; and Real Estate, Rental & Leasing.

Inventories %Higher %Same %Lower Index Apr 2019 21 61 18 51.5 Mar 2019 19 62 19 50.0 Feb 2019 20 62 18 51.0 Jan 2019 22 54 24 49.0

Prices

Prices paid by non-manufacturing organizations for materials and services increased in April for the 23rd consecutive month. ISM®'s Non-Manufacturing Prices Index registered 55.7 percent; 3 percentage points lower than the 58.7 percent reported in March. Twenty percent of respondents reported higher prices, 76 percent indicated no change in prices paid, and 4 percent of respondents reported lower prices.

Eleven non-manufacturing industries reported an increase in prices paid during the month of April, listed in the following order: Accommodation & Food Services; Transportation & Warehousing; Construction; Wholesale Trade; Retail Trade; Public Administration; Other Services; Health Care & Social Assistance; Finance & Insurance; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; and Information. The only non-manufacturing industry reporting a decrease in prices paid during the month of April is Mining. Six industries reported no change in prices in April compared to March.

Prices %Higher %Same %Lower Index Apr 2019 20 76 4 55.7 Mar 2019 21 77 2 58.7 Feb 2019 18 74 8 54.4 Jan 2019 25 67 8 59.4

NOTE: Commodities reported as up in price and down in price are listed in the commodities section of this report.

Backlog of Orders

ISM®'s Non-Manufacturing Backlog of Orders Index grew in April. The index registered 55 percent, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the 56.5 percent reported in March. Of the total respondents in April, 37 percent indicated they do not measure backlog of orders.

The 10 industries reporting an increase in order backlogs in April — listed in order — are: Educational Services; Other Services; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Accommodation & Food Services; Transportation & Warehousing; Construction; Health Care & Social Assistance; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Information; and Mining. The four industries that reported a decrease in backlogs in April are: Retail Trade; Public Administration; Finance & Insurance; and Wholesale Trade.

Backlog of Orders %Higher %Same %Lower Index Apr 2019 20 70 10 55.0 Mar 2019 22 69 9 56.5 Feb 2019 24 63 13 55.5 Jan 2019 20 65 15 52.5

New Export Orders

Orders and requests for services and other non-manufacturing activities to be provided outside of the U.S. by domestically based personnel grew for the 27th consecutive month. The New Export Orders Index registered 57 percent in April, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the 52.5 percent that was reported in March. Of the total respondents in April, 63 percent indicated they either do not perform, or do not separately measure, orders for work outside of the U.S.

The eight industries reporting an increase in new export orders in April — listed in order — are: Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Wholesale Trade; Construction; Mining; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Finance & Insurance; and Information. No industry reported a decrease in exports for the month of April. Eight industries reported no change in April compared to March.

New Export Orders %Higher %Same %Lower Index Apr 2019 20 74 6 57.0 Mar 2019 18 69 13 52.5 Feb 2019 17 76 7 55.0 Jan 2019 15 71 14 50.5

Imports

The Imports Index grew in April for the second consecutive month. The reading of 55 percent is 3.5 percentage points higher than the 51.5 percent reported in March. Fifty-four percent of respondents reported that they do not use, or do not track the use of, imported materials.

The seven industries reporting an increase in imports for the month of April are: Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Finance & Insurance; Accommodation & Food Services; Other Services; Mining; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; and Wholesale Trade. The two industries reporting a decrease in imports in the month of April are: Information; and Retail Trade. Nine industries reported no change in imports in April as compared to March.

Imports %Higher %Same %Lower Index Apr 2019 16 78 6 55.0 Mar 2019 13 77 10 51.5 Feb 2019 8 81 11 48.5 Jan 2019 12 80 8 52.0

Inventory Sentiment

The ISM® Non-Manufacturing Inventory Sentiment Index in April registered 60 percent, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than the 62.5 percent that was reported in March. This indicates that respondents believe their inventories are still too high. In April, 24 percent of respondents said their inventories were too high, 4 percent of the respondents said their inventories were too low, and 72 percent said their inventories were about right.

The eight industries reporting sentiment that their inventories were too high in April — listed in order — are: Wholesale Trade; Information; Mining; Utilities; Construction; Management of Companies & Support Services; Public Administration; and Health Care & Social Assistance. The two industries reporting a feeling that their inventories were too low in April are: Transportation & Warehousing; and Other Services.

Inventory Sentiment %Too High %About

Right %Too Low Index Apr 2019 24 72 4 60.0 Mar 2019 27 71 2 62.5 Feb 2019 24 70 6 59.0 Jan 2019 26 69 5 60.5

About This Report

DO NOT CONFUSE THIS NATIONAL REPORT with the various regional purchasing reports released across the country. The national report's information reflects the entire U.S., while the regional reports contain primarily regional data from their local vicinities. Also, the information in the regional reports is not used in calculating the results of the national report. The information compiled in this report is for the month of April 2019.

The data presented herein is obtained from a survey of non-manufacturing supply executives based on information they have collected within their respective organizations. ISM® makes no representation, other than that stated within this release, regarding the individual company data collection procedures. The data should be compared to all other economic data sources when used in decision-making.

Data and Method of Presentation

The Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business® is based on data compiled from purchasing and supply executives nationwide. Membership of the Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee is diversified by NAICS, based on each industry's contribution to gross domestic product (GDP). The Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee responses are divided into the following NAICS code categories: Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Mining; Utilities; Construction; Wholesale Trade; Retail Trade; Transportation & Warehousing; Information; Finance & Insurance; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Management of Companies & Support Services; Educational Services; Health Care & Social Assistance; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Accommodation & Food Services; Public Administration; and Other Services (services such as Equipment & Machinery Repairing; Promoting or Administering Religious Activities; Grantmaking; Advocacy; and Providing Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services, Personal Care Services, Death Care Services, Pet Care Services, Photofinishing Services, Temporary Parking Services, and Dating Services).

Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month. For each of the indicators measured (Business Activity, New Orders, Backlog of Orders, New Export Orders, Inventory Change, Inventory Sentiment, Imports, Prices, Employment and Supplier Deliveries), this report shows the percentage reporting each response and the diffusion index. Responses represent raw data and are never changed. Data is seasonally adjusted for Business Activity, New Orders, Prices and Employment. All seasonal adjustment factors are subject annually to relatively minor changes when conditions warrant them. The remaining indexes have not indicated significant seasonality.

The NMI® (Non-Manufacturing Index) is a composite index based on the diffusion indexes for four of the indicators with equal weights: Business Activity (seasonally adjusted), New Orders (seasonally adjusted), Employment (seasonally adjusted) and Supplier Deliveries. Diffusion indexes have the properties of leading indicators and are convenient summary measures showing the prevailing direction of change and the scope of change. An index reading above 50 percent indicates that the non-manufacturing economy is generally expanding; below 50 percent indicates that it is generally declining. Supplier Deliveries is an exception. A Supplier Deliveries Index above 50 percent indicates slower deliveries and below 50 percent indicates faster deliveries.

An NMI® above 48.6 percent, over time, indicates that the overall economy, or gross domestic product (GDP), is generally expanding; below 48.6 percent, it is generally declining. The distance from 50 percent or 48.6 percent is indicative of the strength of the expansion or decline.

The Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business® survey is sent out to Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee respondents the first part of each month. Respondents are asked to ONLY report on information for the current month. ISM® receives survey responses throughout most of any given month, with the majority of respondents generally waiting until late in the month to submit responses in order to give the most accurate picture of current business activity. ISM® then compiles the report for release on the third business day of the following month.

The industries reporting growth, as indicated in the Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business® monthly report, are listed in the order of most growth to least growth. For the industries reporting contraction or decreases, those are listed in the order of the highest level of contraction/decrease to the least level of contraction/decrease.

ISM ROB Content

The Institute for Supply Management® ("ISM") Report On Business® (both Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing) ("ISM ROB") contains information, text, files, images, video, sounds, musical works, works of authorship, applications, and any other materials or content (collectively, "Content") of ISM ("ISM ROB Content"). ISM ROB Content is protected by copyright, trademark, trade secret, and other laws, and as between you and ISM, ISM owns and retains all rights in the ISM ROB Content. ISM hereby grants you a limited, revocable, nonsublicensable license to access and display on your individual device the ISM ROB Content (excluding any software code) solely for your personal, non-commercial use. The ISM ROB Content shall also contain Content of users and other ISM licensors. Except as provided herein or as explicitly allowed in writing by ISM, you shall not copy, download, stream, capture, reproduce, duplicate, archive, upload, modify, translate, publish, broadcast, transmit, retransmit, distribute, perform, display, sell, or otherwise use any ISM ROB Content.

Except as explicitly and expressly permitted by ISM, you are strictly prohibited from creating works or materials (including, but not limited to: tables, charts, data streams, time-series variables, fonts, icons, link buttons, wallpaper, desktop themes, online postcards, montages, mashups and similar videos, greeting cards, and unlicensed merchandise) that derive from or are based on the ISM ROB Content. This prohibition applies regardless of whether the derivative works or materials are sold, bartered, or given away. You shall not either directly or through the use of any device, software, internet site, web-based service, or other means remove, alter, bypass, avoid, interfere with, or circumvent any copyright, trademark, or other proprietary notices marked on the Content or any digital rights management mechanism, device, or other content protection or access control measure associated with the Content including geo-filtering mechanisms. Without prior written authorization from ISM, you shall not build a business utilizing the Content, whether or not for profit.

You shall not create, recreate, distribute, incorporate in other work, or advertise an index of any portion of the Content unless you receive prior written authorization from ISM. Requests for permission to reproduce or distribute ISM ROB Content can be made by contacting in writing at: ISM Research, Institute for Supply Management, 309 W. Elliot Road, Suite 113, Tempe, AZ 85284-1556, or by emailing kcahill@instituteforsupplymanagement.org; subject: Content Request.

ISM shall not have any liability, duty, or obligation for or relating to the ISM ROB Content or other information contained herein, any errors, inaccuracies, omissions or delays in providing any ISM ROB Content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. In no event shall ISM be liable for any special, incidental, or consequential damages, arising out of the use of the ISM ROB. Report On Business®, PMI®, and NMI® are registered trademarks of Institute for Supply Management®. Institute for Supply Management® and ISM® are registered trademarks of Institute for Supply Management, Inc.

About Institute for Supply Management ®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) serves supply management professionals in more than 90 countries. Its 50,000 members around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 as the first supply management institute in the world, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly regarded certification programs and the ISM Mastery Model®. This report has been issued by the association since 1931, except for a four-year interruption during World War II.

The full text version of the Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business® is posted on ISM®'s website at www.ismrob.org on the third business day* of every month after 10:00 a.m. ET.

The next Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business® featuring the May 2019 data will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

*Unless the New York Stock Exchange is closed.

Contact: Kristina Cahill

Report On Business® Analyst

ISM®, ROB/Research Manager

Tempe, Arizona

+1 480.455.5910

Email: kcahill@instituteforsupplymanagement.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nmi-at-55-5-april-non-manufacturing-ism-report-on-business-300843124.html

SOURCE Institute for Supply Management