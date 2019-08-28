Nick Jonas and John Varvatos Join Forces with Stoli Group to Launch Villa One(TM) Tequila

Musician/Actor and Fashion Designer began envisioning ultra-premium tequila brand while enjoying "Life as it Should Be" in Mexico in 2018



NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, entrepreneurs and friends, Nick Jonas and John Varvatos, along with one of the world's leading premium spirits organizations, Stoli Group, introduce a collaborative new project – Villa One™ Tequila. Celebrating "life as it should be" during a trip to Mexico in 2018 with family and friends, Nick and John were inspired to embark on a new adventure and launch their own tequila brand. In the spirit of the property they were staying in and the enjoyment of spending time with family and friends, the idea quickly turned into a tangible venture with a name: Villa One.

The two creative minds, from the worlds of music, film, and fashion, launched their tequila – a surprising project from a duo with an unexpected close friendship that continues to flourish. The ultra-premium tequila brand comes in Silver, Reposado and Añejo expressions and will begin a national rollout across the U.S. this September.

To ensure Villa One was crafted to the highest quality, utilizing traditional methods and was distributed and marketed effectively within the ever-evolving spirits landscape, Jonas and Varvatos partnered with Stoli Group and its Fabrica de Tequilas Finos distillery, which sits at the foot of Tequila Hill in Jalisco, Mexico. Production was led by Master Distiller, Arturo Fuentes, "the godfather of tequila," who has more than three decades of distilling experience. Villa One is made with artesian well water and only the finest, sustainably sourced, 100% blue weber agave, matured 5-7 years and sourced from both the Highland and Lowland regions, resulting in a truly unique taste profile. The bottle itself was designed by Varvatos and Jonas with each expression featuring fine jewelry-inspired metalwork around the neck that represents the signature style of the John Varvatos brand.

"John and I forged a great relationship while working together. When we brought our friends together over tequila in Mexico, we learned that we share the same values – enjoying time with friends and family, old and new, one glass at a time," said Jonas. "When it came to Villa One, it was critical to us that we take part in the decision-making process every step of the way and, now, we feel that this is exactly the tequila we sought out to create almost two years ago."

Varvatos offered, "The experience Nick and I have shared in creating the Villa One spirit has been incredible. We found nimble, creative, well-connected partners in Stoli Group and a genuine artisan in Arturo who worked with us to guarantee that the liquid inside the bottle was unlike anything else on the market. We believe the Villa One bottle mirrors the 'life as it should be' mentality of celebrating good times with family and friends."

Rudy Costello, acting global President & CEO of Stoli Group, added, "The super-premium and ultra-premium tequila sector is projected to grow by 8% this year and it doesn't look to be slowing anytime soon. Nick and John have been 'all in' on Villa One since they approached us more than a year and a half ago – visiting the distillery, providing tasting and bottle design feedback, joining marketing and sales meetings and more. The energy they have for Villa One is contagious and has spread to our team and distribution partners, who can't wait to bring this fantastic liquid to market."

The tequila is offered in three expressions, each of which is 80-proof or 40 percent alcohol by volume (ABV):

Silver is a clear liquid that is bottled immediately upon production being completed to deliver a nose of cooked agave, featuring a continuous bouquet of dried fruit with a long, smooth finish – SRP $44.99

Reposado is a light gold liquid that is aged in American oak barrels for six months before being bottled, producing a full, balanced butterscotch and oak flavor, which leads to a coffee, mellowed spice and leather aftertaste – SRP $49.99

Añejo is aged for more than 12 months in American oak barrels, resulting in rich caramel notes with vanilla wafer and banana essences, a full-bodied mouthfeel and a silky finish with notes of dark chocolate and honey – SRP $59.99

About Villa One™ Tequila

Villa One is an ultra-premium tequila founded by Nick Jonas and John Varvatos and brought to market by Stoli Group. These creative minds from the worlds of music and fashion, respectively, came together over a love for tequila and for experiencing "life as it should be," with friends old and new, one glass at a time. Villa One, blended by Master Distiller Arturo Fuentes at Fabrica de Tequilas Finos, only uses sustainably sourced 5-7-year-old 100% blue weber agave from both the Highland and Lowland regions of Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico.

About Stoli ® Group USA

Stoli Group USA, LLC is a U.S. importer and marketer of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2013, Stoli Group USA is an affiliate of SPI Group based out of Luxembourg, one of the world's most dynamic wine and spirits organizations.

About John Varvatos

Specializing in luxury menswear, John Varvatos is a renowned international designer, having founded his own company in 2000. John Varvatos will be celebrating his company's 20th anniversary in 2020. John has credited rock 'n' roll as his inspiration in the fashion field and brings forth that inspiration in other business ventures including launching his record label, John Varvatos Records in 2014 which hosts notable artists including multi-platinum awarded Zac Brown Band and the new chart-topping band, Badflower. In addition to launching award-winning fragrances, John has received several awards including three "Designer of the Year" awards and in 2007, he was named "GQ Designer of the Year."

About Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas is one third of the preeminent male group of this century, the Jonas Brothers, who most recently opened the floodgates for a new era of titans in pop music. They earned three consecutive number one albums and sold out shows throughout three continents. The tremendous success of the band provided a launch pad for the successful and storied solo careers of Nick and his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, who have kept loyal fans yearning for a reunion, until now. The band recently announced their highly anticipated return to music with a new single, "Sucker," which debuted at number 1 on Billboard's Hot 100. Making history once more, the band most recently captured #1 on the Billboard 200 with their blockbuster full-length album, Happiness Begins.

Nick has also received solo critically-acclaimed success off his self-titled album which includes the triple-platinum and #1 U.S. radio hit, "Jealous." A recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame's prestigious Hal David Starlight Award, Jonas co-wrote an original song titled "Home" for the movie FERDINAND, released by FOX Animation. The song was nominated for 2018 Golden Globe in the category of "Best Original Song."

As an actor, Jonas garnered unanimous critical praise for his lead role in the 2016 Sundance Film Festival favorite GOAT. He also appeared in a guest-starring role in the Fox's horror-comedy series, "Scream Queens" and starred in the gritty television show "Kingdom." Jonas can be seen alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black in JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE, Sony's reimagining of 1995's JUMANJI. The film has passed "Spider-Man" to become Sony's highest-grossing film ever at the U.S. box office. Later this year he will be featured in the sequel and in Roland Emmerich's "Midway." Jonas also recently completed production on Lionsgate's post-apocalyptic thriller, CHAOS WALKING, which also stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, and is scheduled for release in 2020.

