Nick Graham Joins Som Sleep As Affiliate

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Graham officially joins Som Sleep as an affiliate of the company. Graham is an expert player development coach for professional basketball players and a graduate assistant for the Iowa State University (ISU) men's basketball team.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Som team. I frequently use Som to get a good night's rest. Between being on staff at Iowa State and preparing our team to compete in the nation's toughest conference, continuing to develop professionally along with mentoring and consulting professional players all over the world, it's hard for me to wind down," Graham says. "Som allows me to relax and get amazing sleep so I can be ready to dominate the next day. I also encourage those I train to take advantage of this amazing product to completely recover from the daily demands that go along with being a world-class athlete."

After playing point guard at Washington State University, Graham founded AN'A Basketball, which mentors thousands of athletes through player development on the court and character development off of the court. Graham has trained his fair share of professional and college basketball players, most notably Jimmer Fredette, Ty Lawson, Julyan Stone and projected 2018 NBA first-round draft pick, Trae Young. In 2015 Graham joined forces with childhood hero and NBA champion Chauncey Billups to develop talent in Denver, Colorado. SLAM magazine featured Graham's work with NBA stars Karl-Anthony Towns, DeMar DeRozan and Chris Paul that developed young basketball talent all over North-America. Graham draws on his experience with collegiate and professional athletes to contribute to his current post at ISU.

"Nick Graham is an exciting addition to our Som Sleep affiliate program," says John Shegerian, the Co-founder and CEO of Som Sleep. "We're glad to be a safe, NSF Certified for Sport option to help ensure athletes get the quality sleep they need to perform at the highest levels."

Som Sleep is an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement available in both Original and Zero Sugar. The drug-free, non-habit forming formula is consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep. Som is available in a 4-pack, 12-pack, and 24-pack for both one-time purchase as well as recurring delivery online at www.getsom.com. Find Som on social media @getsomsleep.

