Newsom and Trump Share Conflict of Interest Issues

Governor Newsom: Don't Let PlumpJack Trump Your Ethics



SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice is calling on California Governor Gavin Newsom to sell-off his personal interests in PlumpJack Wine and Spirits.

Newsom built up a fortune for himself in the alcohol industry as the co-founder of PlumpJack Group, before and during his time in politics. Plumpjack manages a multi-million dollar portfolio of wine stores, wineries, restaurants, and bars across California.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Newsom declared he had no intention of divesting from the group before becoming Governor. "These are my babies," he said, referring to the alcohol companies he owns, "my life, my family. I can't do that. I can't sell them."

"I think it is a smart and ethical move that Gavin Newsom put his PlumpJack holdings into a blind trust," stated Bruce Lee Livingston, Executive Director / CEO of Alcohol Justice. "But he will still own those interests, and he will know that many decisions as governor will affect the return on the investment of his 'babies'. A new 4 a.m. bar bill could land on his desk later this year and we would like him to dispassionately consider the effects on California residents not just on his businesses."

President Trump is under suspicion of violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution by financially gaining from the Trump Hotel on the Capital Mall. He claims his children (who work in the White House) are now running his businesses in what he calls, a "blind trust". California's constitution does not have an emoluments clause, but the same conflicts of interest arise for Governor Newsom.

Last year, California Governor Jerry Brown had the vision to veto a 4 a.m. bar bill, saying "I believe we have enough mischief from midnight to 2 without adding two more hours of mayhem." Prevention organizations that are part of the broad California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) are deeply concerned that Governor Newsom might have PlumpJack profits in the back of his mind when considering such a dangerous bill.

So, Governor Newsom – we respectfully ask, could you please completely divest from the wine industry and invest in public health?

CONTACT: Michael Scippa 415 548-0492 michaels@alcoholjustice.org/

SOURCE Alcohol Justice