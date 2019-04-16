Newman's Own Appoints Joe Tripodi to Newman's Own Board of Directors

WESTPORT, Conn., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newman's Own, Inc. today announced that Joseph V. Tripodi has been elected to the Newman's Own Board of Directors. Newman's Own, Inc. the food and beverage company founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman in 1982, donates 100% of the profits and royalties from Newman's Own products to charity.

Mr. Tripodi brings more than 30 years of experience in marketing, customer, commercial, and general management leadership to Newman's Own with a background as the Chief Marketing Officer for global brands, such as Subway, Coca-Cola, and MasterCard. Throughout his career, he was responsible for developing and launching numerous products, services, and memorable advertising and sponsorship campaigns.

"We are delighted to have Joe join the Newman's Own Board of Directors. His distinguished career and expertise in marketing and product innovation at major global brands will be tremendous assets to our organization," said Bob Forrester, Co-Chairman of Newman's Own, Inc. and President and CEO of Newman's Own Foundation. "Joe joins our board with great enthusiasm to provide insight and help us continue Paul Newman's commitment to high quality products and contributing 100% of the profits to charity. He is strongly aligned with our purpose bringing a lifetime commitment to philanthropy."

Mr. Tripodi recently retired from Subway where he was Chief Marketing Officer from 2016-2018. At Subway, he was primarily focused on the stewardship of the Subway brand globally, Innovation/R&D, Corporate Social Responsibility, PR, Food Safety and Quality, Subway Digital, and Advertising and Communications.

Prior to Subway, Mr. Tripodi was Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer of The Coca-Cola Company from 2007-2014. He also held Chief Marketing Officer positions at Allstate Insurance, The Bank of New York, and Seagram's Spirits & Wine Group. At MasterCard from 1989-1999, he rose to be the Executive Vice President, Global Marketing, Products and Services.

Mr. Tripodi was inducted in the American Marketing Association Hall of Fame in 2014.

"It is a tremendous honor to join the Newman's Own Board of Directors and assist, in some small way, in advancing the mission of Paul Newman to engage in 'shameless exploitation in pursuit of the common good,'" said Mr. Tripodi. "I look forward to supporting the management team in their quest to drive incremental sales and new partnerships to continue to 'feed' Newman's Own Foundation so they can expand their charitable contributions worldwide."

Mr. Tripodi has a Bachelor of Arts Degree, Economics (cum laude) from Harvard College. He also has a Master of Science Degree, Management and Industrial Relations, from The London School of Economics. He is a member of the Board of VOYA Financial.

About Newman's Own

Newman's Own, Inc., founded by Paul Newman in 1982, offers great tasting, high quality food and beverage products for people and pets. Products include salad dressings, pasta sauces, frozen pizza, salsa, refrigerated drinks, cookies, barbecue sauce, and snacks as well as dog food, cat food and pet treats. Newman's Own Foundation continues Paul Newman's commitment to use all royalties and profits that it receives from the sale of its food products for charitable purposes. Over $540 million has been given to thousands of charities since 1982. For more information, visit NewmansOwn.com .

