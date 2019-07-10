Newground Launches Premium Hard Dutch Lattes

New Hard Nitro Lattes Break Free from The Ready-To-Drink Pack



CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to get Dutched. Fundamental Beverages today announced the launch of Newground Hard Dutch Lattes. A kick in every can, the premium, ready–to–drink malt beverages are infused with real coffee or tea, decadent Dutch cream and alcohol. Imported from Holland, the beverages are available in two unique and indulgent flavors – Hard Dutch Cafe Latte and Hard Dutch Chai Latte. Newground invites fans to embrace their bold side, break free from the pack and revel in keeping the party going all night – or day – long.

Expertly blended with the finest ingredients and natural flavors, Newground uses nitro technology for a ridiculously perfect pour and smooth taste. With rich coffee flavors mellowed by a smooth sweetness, the Cafe Latte is crafted with caffeine to provide an energizing jolt. The caffeine–free Chai Latte is a sweet treat in a can, balancing vanilla notes, black tea and natural spices, all complemented by the tantalizing zing of alcohol.

"Inspired by the Dutch philosophy of living every day to its full potential, we jumped headfirst into developing a brand that breaks new ground and created an entirely new RTD category," said Phil Rooney, CEO of Newground. "Newground Hard Dutch Lattes are versatile enough to be enjoyed anytime, from a post-night-out brunch to a much-needed afternoon kickstart or end of day sweet satisfaction. We're excited to share a taste of Holland with the US and introduce hard lattes to the market."

At 5% ABV, Newground is a sessionable beverage to be enjoyed on its own or mixed with a harder spirit. Available now at select retailers in Georgia and Pennsylvania including Circle K and Publix, Newground can be purchased as singles and four–packs of 6.76 FL OZ cans (MSRP $2.99 – $3.49 and $11.99 – $13.99, respectively). Newground will continue to roll out throughout the year in select states across the US.

For additional information about Newground or to find a retailer near you, visit www.drinknewground.com.

ABOUT NEWGROUND:

