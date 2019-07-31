New Yorkers, Get Your Chance to Ride on Stella's East River Riviera

Stella Artois is transforming the East River into a Riviera and city dwellers can still claim a coveted seat aboard a luxurious European Riva-style boat



NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Stella Artois is upgrading New Yorkers' evening commutes and injecting European vacation-vibes into any occasion with 20-minute voyages aboard a fleet of vintage, Riva-style boats. So, if summer has you wishing you could be sailing on Lake Como in a fabulous boat, with the wind in your hair, and a cool beverage in hand - instead of dealing with your typical hot, delayed evening commute - then all aboard the Stella Artois East River Riviera.

From Tuesday, July 30th to Friday, August 2nd, the vintage boats will cruise along the East River Riviera - just like they're coasting along the French Riviera - between North Cove Marina at Brookfield Place in Battery Park City (on West Street) and ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina in Brooklyn Bridge Park (12 Joralemon Street) from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. daily.

And while all of the sea-bound voyages have sold out, consumers still have the chance to get a seat aboard one of the luxurious Riva-style boats! All people have to do is share a photo of how they're summering with Stella using #SummerLikeVacation and #contest along with a Stella logo on Instagram or Twitter.* Ten lucky guests will be chosen each day. To find out more, please visit www.stellanycriviera.com/FAQs .

Stella's efforts to give New York City a taste of the Riviera are part of the brand's "Summer Like You're On Vacation" campaign, aiming to show consumers that "vacation" isn't about where you are, it's about how you see things. It can happen anywhere...even on the East River.

*Must follow @StellaArtois. No purchase necessary. Photos must include a Stella logo, which can be from signage, merch, or product. Must be New York resident, and age 21+. Contest ends 8/2/19. Please see full rules and restrictions on FAQ page.

About Stella Artois

Stella Artois® is part of a Belgian brewing tradition dating back to 1366. It is the No. 1 Belgian beer in the world and is present in 95 countries. Stella Artois is a bottom filtered, blonde pilsner. It is thirst quenching with a malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavor and a hint of bitterness. Stella Artois is best enjoyed served between 3 and 5 degree Celsius and should be served in the unique Stella Artois Chalice according to the 9-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager. Visit www.stellaartois.com for more information.

PRESS CONTACTS

Lacey Clifford

Lacey.Clifford@anheuser-busch.com



Erin Kerr

Erin.Kerr@3pmagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-yorkers-get-your-chance-to-ride-on-stellas-east-river-riviera-300894274.html

SOURCE Stella Artois