The New York Wine & Grape Foundation Gives Top Honors for Sustainable Practices

2019 Unity Award Winners Champion Sustainability in the Wine and Grape Industry on Long Island



NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Wine & Grape Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to supporting the wine and grape industry across New York State, presented the first-ever Sustainability Award to Long Island Sustainable Winegrowing (LISW) for their outstanding sustainable viticulture certification program. This new honor is part of the organization's annual Unity Awards honors.

The new Sustainability Award recognizes an organization or business that has demonstrated noteworthy sustainable practices and a commitment to conserving natural resources, protecting our environment, and contributing to the overall success of the New York State economy. Other top honors including the Winery Award and Phyllis Feder Unity Award were presented to Alice Wise and Bedell Cellars respectively, in part due to their exceptional efforts in creating and maintaining sustainable practices on Long Island and their contributions to LISW.

"We decided to recognize Long Island Sustainable Winegrowing with our first Sustainability Award because they are at the forefront of sustainable production, essential education and the widespread standardization vital to this environmental movement here in New York," said New York Wine & Grape Foundation Executive Director, Sam Filler. "Long Island as a region is making considerable strides in adopting sustainable programs that better our industry and state. Both Alice Wise and Bedell Cellars are big players in sustainability for the New York wine and grape industry, and we have tremendous gratitude for their efforts."

Many of LISW's participating wineries, including Bedell Cellars, Paumanok, Wolffer Estate Vineyard, and Channing Daughters Winery will show off a selection of their wines at the New York Drinks New York Grand Tasting event on March 26, 2019. The event will feature almost 50 participating wineries serving 200+ wines at the iconic Rainbow Room in New York City. Tickets for both trade and consumer participants are available for purchase here.

Long Island Sustainable Winegrowing (LISW), established in 2012, is the only third-party certification for sustainable wine production on the East Coast. The program has grown to include more than 20 vineyards and wineries and over 1,000 acres of land under sustainable certification. The organization is made up of like-minded growers who have dedicated themselves to growing and production practices which reduce vineyard chemical inputs and improve wine quality region-wide.

LISW has also been active in expanding its outreach regarding marketing and education, helping consumers as well as wine industry professionals understand the concept of sustainable wine growing. With support from the New York Wine & Grape Foundation, LISW continues to raise awareness and support those committed to sustainable wine production.

The Unity Awards were presented at the New York Wine & Grape Foundation's B.E.V. New York Unity Banquet, a three-decades-old tradition recognizing, encouraging, and celebrating cooperation among grape growers, wineries, grape juice producers, and others in the industry throughout New York State.

For more information, visit www.newyorkwines.org.

