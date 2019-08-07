The New York Wine & Grape Foundation Announces Winners of the 2019 New York Wine Classic

The Nationally Recognized Competition Highlights the Best of New York Wines



NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Wine & Grape Foundation (NYWGF) today announced the winners of the 34th Annual New York Wine Classic. The New York Wine Classic took place on August 5th – 7th in Watkins Glen, NY and included entries from 113 wineries from across the state. Six Mile Creek Vineyard from the Finger Lakes region took home the most prestigious award of the competition, The Governor's Cup, with their 2016 Cabernet Franc. Additionally, the esteemed "Winery of the Year" award was presented to Wagner Vineyards of the Finger Lakes region. The Specialty Wine Champion award, reserved for wines made of fruit or meads, was given to Johnson Estate Winery for their Passionate Peach fruit wine.

The Governor's Cup, a large silver chalice, recognizes the "Best of Show" or top prize in the New York Wine Classic. The "Winery of the Year" award is presented to the winery with the best overall showing based on the level and number of awards in relation to entries. The Governor's Cup and Winery of the Year winners will be presented with their awards at a special event later this summer.

Known as "The Oscars®" of New York wine competitions, the Classic is organized by the New York Wine & Grape Foundation. This year the competition included 883 New York Wines from across the state. A total of 31 Double Gold, 56 Gold, 278 Silver, and 320 Bronze medals were awarded by a panel of more than 20 expert judges consisting of influential wine writers, wine educators, retailers, restaurateurs and experts from around the state and globe.

"The New York Wine Classic is one of our largest annual events honoring the best of New York Wines. We are thrilled with the turnout this year. The Classic and our annual NY Drinks NY events continue to help New York shine as a truly exciting and innovative wine region," said Sam Filler, Executive Director, New York Wine & Grape Foundation.

New York Wine Classic winners will be featured on August 28th and 31st, 2019 at the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse and at regional events and wine dinners hosted by the New York Wine & Grape Foundation throughout 2019. Event details will be listed on www.newyorkwines.org this summer.

The New York Wine & Grape Foundation is also proud to announce the following "Best of Category" winners:

Best Sparkling Wine

Harbes Vineyard, Blanc de Blancs

Best White Wine

Wagner Vineyards, 2017 Dry Riesling, Estate Grown

Best Rosé Wine

Coffee Pot Cellars, 2018 Rosé

Best Red Wine

Six Mile Creek Vineyard, 2016 Cabernet Franc

Best Dessert Wine

Vineyard View Winery, 2017 Ice Wine

Click here to view the full list of winners from the New York Wine Classic including complete "Best of Class" awards, given to Double Gold or Gold medal wines in classes of at least seven wines.

About The New York Wine Classic

The New York Wine Classic was created and is annually hosted by The New York Wine & Grape Foundation. Open to all New York State wineries, categories include vinifera wines like Riesling and Cabernet Franc, and hybrid wines like Traminette and Maréchal Foch. The contest also includes categories for wines made from labrusca grapes, other fruits, and honey.



About The New York Wine & Grape Foundation (NYWGF)

The New York Wine & Grape Foundation promotes the world-class image of New York grapes and wines from the state's diverse regions to responsibly benefit farmers, producers and consumers through innovative marketing, research, communication, and advocacy. Learn more at www.newyorkwines.org.

