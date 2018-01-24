New York Wine and Spirits, a Division of Manhattan Beer, Begins Distribution of Full Bogart Spirits Product Range Throughout Metropolitan New York Market

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Wine and Spirits, a division of Manhattan Beer Distributors, has launched distribution of the full Bogart Spirits product line across metropolitan New York, including all five boroughs of New York City, Long Island, and several surrounding counties.
New York City is the birthplace of Humphrey Bogart, and now one of the city's premier liquor distributors is delivering Bogart's gin, whiskey, vodka and rum all across the city and the surrounding counties. The fact that the country's fourth-largest beverage distributor has taken on the distribution of Bogart Spirits in the country's largest city is a clear sign of the success and rapid growth of the brand bearing the image of the world's most iconic actor.
Bogart Spirits is a partnership between the Humphrey Bogart Estate and ROK Drinks, a company which was co-founded by U.S. billionaire John Paul DeJoria and U.K. entrepreneur Jonathan Kendrick. Bogart's is hand-made in small batches by artisans at its own craft distillery in California.
Manhattan Beer Distributors employs 1,800 people and used its 350 trucks to distribute more than 46 million cases of beer and spirits in the New York metropolitan area last year.
