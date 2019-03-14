The New York Mets Add Tussock Jumper Wines to Home Game Lineup

Official partnership announced as NY Mets look to meet increased wine demand from fans



NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For New York locals and Mets fans eagerly awaiting the start of baseball season, there's a new addition to the roster at Citi Field. International wine portfolio Tussock Jumper is proud to announce that they are now an 'Official Partner of the New York Mets' through 2020.

Imported into the United States by Tri-Vin Imports, ballpark guests will now enjoy quality wine varietals from around the world at each Mets home game, enjoying Tussock Jumper wines with ballpark dishes through their by-the-glass offerings. A new single serve line is planned for later this spring.

This partnership also comes as the Mets roll out a carafe program, allowing guests to decant and share a bottle of wine right at their seats. "We look forward to working with Tussock Jumper Wines, introducing their new wines and wine regions to our fans at Citi Field this season," said Chris Zaber, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships and Ticketing Sales.

Tussock Jumper wines selected include:

Tussock Jumper Treviso DOC Prosecco Spumante, Italy - a fruit forward sparkling wine, with notes of citrus flower, lemon zest, and green apple notes

Tussock Jumper Delle Venezie Pinot Grigio, Italy - light and crisp, with soft tropical notes of lemon, pineapple, white peach, and pear flower notes

Tussock Jumper Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand - soft aromas of banana, grapefruit, and pineapple, with crisp minerality, and an elegant finish

Tussock Jumper Pinot Noir, Vin De France - a 3x gold award winner with flavors of red berries, cherries, vanilla, and baking spice, and a long finish

Tussock Jumper Organic Malbec, Argentina – organically grown with aromas of dark fruits, chocolate, and spice, along with wild berries, and a long, silky finish

"We are truly honored to be partnering with the New York Mets," said John Oliveira, co-founder of Tussock Jumper Wines and owner of Tri-Vin Imports. "It's our hope that ballpark guests will enjoy exploring new wines, and tasting new winemaking regions. Americans are growing in their appreciation for wine, and it's our goal with Tussock Jumper to make the discovery process easier."

In addition to live promotions, giveaways, and social media collaborations, Tussock Jumper will also be partnering with the MLB® for an exclusive Mets' fans VIP sweepstakes to be announced after the season opens.

Tussock Jumper's wine marketing agency of record, FK Interactive, plans to launch both in-ballpark advertising, television and video production, social media, and out-of-home advertising to support the joint venture, as well as create strategic opportunities with travel and retail partners. Said Kevin Rosen, CEO of FK, "It's been a pleasure facilitating this partnership with the New York Mets, and sharing what truly makes Tussock Jumper Wines so special."

A Globally Sourced Portfolio

As a gold medal award winning wine portfolio, Tussock Jumper Wines sources only the best limited production vintages each growing season from producers around the globe.

For the United States market, the Tussock Jumper portfolio currently showcases 24 wines from eleven different winemaking regions. Each of their wines are bottled right at the source, capturing the best flavors and aromas from grape to glass. All natural and organic farming practices are also implemented whenever possible.

To 'bring your wine to life®', Tussock Jumper has also developed an augmented reality app, with each regional ambassador 'jumping' off the bottle to help with wine pairings and recommendations. Download it free on the Play Store or iTunes. Find more information about their wines at tussockjumperwines.com.

For more information about this partnership, or Tussock Jumper Wines, please contact FK Interactive.

Media Contact

Cassandra Rosen

(321) 285-6225

vip@fkint.com

Related Images

tussock-jumper-wines.jpg

Tussock Jumper Wines

Tussock Jumper Wines Official Partner of the New York Mets

tussock-jumper-wines.jpg

Tussock Jumper Wines

New wines and wine regions going into Citi Field for the 2019 baseball season

tussock-jumper-wines.jpg

Tussock Jumper Wines

Tussock Jumper Wines now an official partner of the New York Mets

image4.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-new-york-mets-add-tussock-jumper-wines-to-home-game-lineup-300812727.html

SOURCE Tussock Jumper Wines