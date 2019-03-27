New York Building Foundation Hosts its 12th Annual Premier Wine Dinner

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 10, 2019, the New York Building Foundation will host its 12th Annual Premier Wine Dinner. The event will offer a champagne reception starting at 6:00 p.m. followed by a seven-course dinner with wine pairings. The program will feature expert wine commentary and an auction of select vintage wines.

The event will be co-chaired by Suri Kasirer, President, Kasirer LLC, and Lisa Linden, President & CEO, LAK Public Relations, Inc. Dress is festive attire.

In attendance and giving welcoming remarks will be restaurateur Danny Meyer, Founder & CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group, which includes Manhatta and its spectacular new event space Bay Room, the venue for this event.

Serving as the evening's wine expert will be Shiraz Noor, Vice President of Business Development at Acker Merrall & Condit.

Members of the Benefit Committee include Richard T. Anderson, RTA Advisory Services; Jeffery R. Capazzi, The Jobin Organization; Louis C. Grassi, Grassi & Co.; Mark Gregorio, TEI Group; and Jennifer Stone, Robert A.M. Stern Architects.

The New York Building Foundation, the charitable arm of the New York Building Congress -- headed by President Carlo A. Scissura, Esq. and Chairman Jonathan D. Resnick, Jack Resnick & Sons -- was founded by a group of dedicated professionals to improve and better coordinate the building community's approach to promoting the New York City construction industry. Formed in 1998, the New York Building Foundation promotes the long-term growth and well-being of the New York City building industry and the wider community through an active program of research, education, and philanthropy.

The New York Building Foundation's activities have included grants and scholarships for educational programs aimed at developing an interest in the industry among K-12 and college students; support for training organizations that assist adults from various backgrounds with joining the trades; programs to encourage clean, safe worksites; and research on issues impacting both the building industry and the city's economic future. Proceeds from the event will go towards such activities.

Individual tickets are $1,500. Tables range from $15,000 – $25,000. Wine Sponsorship is available at $5,000. To purchase tickets, click here or contact Alanna Draudt at adraudt@buildingcongress.com or 212-481-9099.

SOURCE New York Building Foundation