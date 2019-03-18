New Yesway Green Apple Jones® Soda Is Here!

In celebration, the fast-growing c-store chain and Jones Soda are partnering up to offer customers a chance to try it and win!



DES MOINES, Iowa, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway, the fast growing and innovative convenience store chain with locations in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming, is thrilled to announce the launch of new Yesway Green Apple Jones® Soda, now available at all Yesway locations.

In celebration, Yesway and Jones Soda, the hip soda with lots of ultra-cool flavors, are partnering up to offer customers a chance to try Yesway Green Apple Jones Soda and win great prizes - including two iPads, two 55" TVs, four $50 Yesway gift cards, and many more!

To join in on the fun, from March 17 - April 30, 2019, customers will find special messaging with a text-in code on the back of the bottle label of Yesway Green Apple Jones Soda. Alternatively, consumers can also participate by mail-in, simply removing the label from the bottle, and sending it, along with a self-addressed stamped envelope, to Yesway Giveaways, 138 Conant Street, Beverly, MA 01915. (Please visit www.yesway.com/rules for the General Rules. The above sweepstakes specific rules and the General Rules make up the Official Rules.)

"Jones Soda Co. is very excited to launch the custom label Green Apple product with Yesway on St. Patrick's Day," said Chad Kennedy, Senior Vice President of Sales, Jones Soda Co. "With our combined efforts on social media and consumer programs we are connecting with more convenience channel fans across the central US. Yesway currently sells Jones Cream Soda, Berry Lemonade, Orange Cream, Strawberry Lime and Root Beer. Jones Soda will also be launching Green Apple cane sugar on fountain next month in many Yesway locations."

"We couldn't be more excited about partnering with Jones Soda Co., a brand whose fun and flavorful personality aligns so well with Yesway's, to bring this exclusive new product to our customers," said Derek Gaskins, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Procurement, Yesway. "We have many dedicated Jones Soda fans among our customers, and we hope they'll enjoy the special limited time offer we have in place to mark the launch of new Yesway Green Apple Jones Soda - 2 Jones Sodas (any flavor) for $2.50. Come in and try them all!"

To find a Yesway near you where Yesway Green Apple Jones Soda is available, visit www.Yesway.com/locations . Follow Yesway on Facebook and Twitter at @YeswayStores.

About Yesway – BW Gas & Convenience, d/b/a Yesway, is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Yesway appears at #6 on the Convenience Store News "2019 Top 20 Growth Chains" list, was named a "2017 Chain to Watch" by Convenience Store Decisions, is ranked #78 on the "CSP Top 202 Chains" list and was most recently awarded a Bronze for Loyalty & Advocacy in the 2018 Loyalty360 Customer Experience Awards. Yesway's swiftly expanding portfolio currently consists of 150 stores located in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska and New Mexico. Yesway plans to acquire, improve, and rebrand 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the United States over the next several years. For more information on Yesway, please visit the company's website at www.yesway.com.

