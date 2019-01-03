New Year, New Recipe: BAILEYS® Introduces Reimagined Coffee Creamers, Expands Distribution

New licensee Danone North America works with product innovation team to reimagine BAILEYS line of indulgent coffee creamers

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BAILEYS, the Original Irish Cream and premium coffee creamer, is introducing a new line of rich and creamy coffee creamers with a reinvented recipe!

Available in three delicious flavors – The Original Irish Cream, Vanilla Cream and Mocha Mudslide – the new, non-alcoholic creamers offer a truly indulgent, premium taste that coffee enthusiasts deserve. The reimagined recipe provides a rich and creamy experience, with the addition of more real dairy cream and the genuine BAILEYS Original Irish Cream flavor included in every sip. The BAILEYS line of coffee creamers are being re-introduced as part of the BAILEYS licensing agreement with Danone North America and Diageo. Known for its expertise in the dairy and coffee creamer categories, Danone North America has streamlined the BAILEYS product line, refreshed the packaging and expanded distribution to help consumers find their next everyday indulgence.

"We are so excited to re-introduce the BAILEYS line of delicious and indulgent coffee creamers," said Mac Krause, Brand Manager for BAILEYS creamers at Danone North America. "We asked for feedback from consumers and worked closely with our product innovation team to craft a rich and creamy coffee experience with the new recipe. We have focused on optimizing taste and texture, and we hope BAILEYS fans – and new fans! – enjoy a splash of BAILEYS coffee creamer in their next cup of coffee."

The new line of BAILEYS coffee creamers are now available at grocery stores nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $3.99. To find your favorite flavor, visit the "Where to Buy" section on BaileysCreamers.com. To learn more about BAILEYS coffee creamers, go to www.baileyscreamers.com/ or visit Facebook and Instagram.

About BAILEYS® Coffee Creamers:

BAILEYS is enjoyed around the world and loved for its creamy flavor, decadent attitude and Irish charm. Crafted with real dairy cream and the BAILEYS Original Irish Cream flavor, BAILEYS coffee creamers live up to the creamy, sophisticated taste you love! Non-alcoholic, of course, but decadent all the same, BAILEYS coffee creamers are meant to be sipped and savored — providing a truly indulgent, premium taste that coffee enthusiasts so richly deserve. Everyone deserves a BAILEYS break! For more information on BAILEYS coffee creamers, go to www.baileyscreamers.com/ or visit Facebook and Instagram.

About Danone North America:

Danone North America is a Certified B Corporation business unit of Danone and operates in the U.S. from headquarter offices in White Plains, NY and Broomfield, CO. Danone North America was formed as a Public Benefit Corporation in 2017 to nourish people, communities and the world through its diverse portfolio of healthful dairy- and plant-based products, coffee creamers and beverages. Its portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Danonino®, Danone®, Earthbound Farm®, Horizon Organic® premium dairy products, International Delight® coffee creamers and iced coffee, Light & Fit®, Oikos® Greek yogurt, Silk® plant-based foods and beverages, So Delicious® Dairy Free, Vega® and Wallaby® Organic. The mission of the Company is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, please visit DanoneNorthAmerica.com.

About BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur:

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide and enjoys 70 percent share of the total Irish Cream Liqueur Market around the world. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream and whiskey that makes BAILEYS the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Chocolate Cherry and Espresso Crème, along with an additional limited time offering, Pumpkin Spice. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.

About Diageo:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

