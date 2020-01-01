New Year, New Drink: Argentine Yerba Mate Will Be A Top Beverage Trend In 2020 As Americans Swap Their Coffees For A Better Brew

National Drink of Argentina Delivers Steady Energy with Powerful Health Benefits

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Argentine Yerba Mate, a tea-like drink featuring powerful antioxidants and high caffeine content, is poised to be a top food & beverage trend in 2020. Introducing this South American staple to new consumers, Argentine Yerba Mate is challenging Americans to swap their daily coffee for a cup of Argentine Yerba Mate, encouraging them to make the change by entering a social media sweepstakes.

Consumers love a challenge that is not only achievable but also improves their lives. Available nationwide in specialty tea stores, natural food markets and on Amazon.com, Argentine Yerba Mate contains 78 mg of caffeine, but with a caffeine kick that is more gradual, giving a sustained energy so there's no crash traditionally associated with coffee.

The superfood's nutrient profile is also unmatched, noted for helping with everything from boosting immunity, increasing circulation, protecting liver cells, serving as a digestive aid, helping with weight control and more.

"Argentine Yerba Mate is a rich source of antioxidants (with levels even higher than green tea!) and drinking it boosts your intake of B vitamins, vitamin C, zinc, potassium, and manganese," says Kath Younger, RD, of Kath Eats Real Food.

As the wellness space continues to grow and thrive, consumers are on the lookout for the newest trends in the healthy lifestyle category. According to a report1, 65% of Americans want more functionality out of their food and 25% are eating superfoods.

Young continues, "Yerba Mate has a flavor profile similar to green tea with an earthy finish, and pairs well with a bit of sweetness. If you're torn between tea and coffee because you don't want to sacrifice on caffeine, Yerba Mate might be your answer!"

For more about the health benefits of Yerba Mate, visit: http://www.sayyestomate.com/health-benefits

ARGENTINIAN DIFFERENCE



Yerba Mate is a traditional South American tea-like drink made from the leaves of the Yerba Mate tree, which are native to the Misiones and Corrientes Province of Argentina. Originally championed by the Guarani, an ancient people indigenous to the South American rainforests, the history of Yerba Mate can be traced back many centuries and today the delicious and versatile drink continues to be enjoyed across the globe, with Argentina as the world's leading producer.

Argentina cultivates the tree with production practices that are one hundred percent natural. Within Argentina, the plant is cultivated in the Misiones Province, where the trees thrive in the region's humid, subtropical climate, growing to approximately 40-50 ft. tall before being harvested. Yerba Mate leaves are similar to wine in their aging process, which can take anywhere from one month to three years to age depending on the variety. From germination to packaging, it takes approximately five years to harvest just one crop of yerba mate.

For more information about Argentine Yerba Mate, the Coffee Swap challenge, inspiration and recipes, visit SayYestoMate.com and follow along the #YesToYerbaMate conversation on Facebook and Instagram.

1 Source: Kerry Group

About National Institution of Argentine Yerba Mate

The National Institution of Argentine Yerba Mate is a national organization focused on promoting awareness for Argentine Yerba Mate and its growers. The Institution's vision is to bring Argentina's love for Yerba Mate to the world. It was designed to increase awareness and interest in the leaves of the Yerba Mate tree, which are native to the Misiones and Corrientes Province of Argentina. Originally championed by the Guarani, an ancient people indigenous to the South American rainforests, the history of Yerba Mate can be traced back many centuries and today the delicious and versatile drink continues to be enjoyed across the globe, with Argentina as the world's leading producer.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-year-new-drink-argentine-yerba-mate-will-be-a-top-beverage-trend-in-2020-as-americans-swap-their-coffees-for-a-better-brew-300980035.html

SOURCE National Institution of Argentine Yerba Mate