New Splenda® Diabetes Care Shakes: The First and Only Diabetes Shakes with No Added Sugar

Deliciously Crafted Meal or Snack Replacement by Splenda is Packed with Flavor, Protein and Key Vitamins Needed for Diabetes Management

INDIANAPOLIS, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Splenda® Brand, the #1 sweetener brand recommended by healthcare professionals*, today announced the launch of Splenda® Diabetes Care Shakes , the first and only no added sugar§ shakes specifically designed to help manage blood sugar‡ and support the needs of people managing diabetes and prediabetes§§. The shakes serve as a delicious meal or snack replacement and are packed with protein and key ingredients needed for diabetes management.

Each deliciously smooth and creamy shake contains 16g of high-quality protein which is 60% more than the leading diabetes shake†, slow-digesting carbohydrates, and good-for-you fats. This combination works to help individuals manage blood sugar and help reduce blood sugar spikes‡, and to stay full longer. Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes are high in fiber, soy free, gluten free and suitable for lactose intolerance.

As industry experts in cutting calories and carbohydrates from sugar without cutting taste, Splenda has developed the first and only no added sugar diabetes shake that's bursting with flavor. The line is available in three unique flavors that are consumer-preferred over others - Milk Chocolate, which features a rich and velvety chocolate profile, French Vanilla, which is reminiscent of a perfect smooth and creamy milkshake, and another first for the category, Strawberry Banana, which presents a tasty balance of both strawberry and banana. The line also boasts a cleaner label than other shakes, focusing on quality ingredients and key vitamins and minerals specifically needed for diabetes management.

"For decades, people managing diabetes and prediabetes have chosen to make Splenda part of their everyday life. As a partner to the diabetes community, we're proud to introduce a new product line specifically designed for people managing blood sugar," said Beth Ruge, Director of Healthcare Professional Marketing, Nutrition Science and Professional Affairs at Splenda. "Splenda has always upheld the promise to offer a variety of products that help consumers achieve a healthy, balanced lifestyle without sacrificing taste and our new Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes deliver on that promise as well."

Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes will be available online on Amazon, Walmart and Sam's Club as well as in-store at retailers including H-E-B, Winn-Dixie, BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, Lowes Foods and Food City. The line will be available in 6-packs in stores and online (MSRP $9.99+) and 24-packs online only (MSRP $29.99+). To learn more about Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes visit https://shop.splenda.com/collections/splenda-diabetes-care-shakes .

About the Splenda® Brand

Based outside of Indianapolis, Heartland Food Products Group is a global leader in the production of low-calorie sweetener products, creamers, beverage concentrates, coffee, and nutritional drinks made in the USA. Visit Heartland at www.heartlandfpg.com . The SPLENDA® Brand is the most recognizable and iconic low-calorie sweetener ("LCS") brand in the world, having sold more than 100 billion yellow packets since its launch in 1991. Today, the SPLENDA® Brand is the clear #1 LCS brand in the USA and actively supports healthcare professionals counseling clients to reduce added sugar, manage weight and diabetes, and live an overall healthier lifestyle.

*Among healthcare professionals clinically treating patients

§Not a low calorie food

‡Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes contain 16g of high-quality protein, a unique blend of slow-digesting carbohydrates and good-for-you monounsaturated fats to help manage blood sugar and reduce blood sugar spikes

§§ Compared to other diabetes specific shake formulas

†Compared to leading diabetes shake brand

SOURCE Splenda