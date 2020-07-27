New SCA-Certified OXO Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker Brews Gold Standard Coffee into Single Cup or Carafe

OXO expands OXO Brew coffee portfolio with easy-to-use innovation, inviting consumers to achieve a consistently better brew at home

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning housewares brand OXO today announced the expansion of its OXO Brew coffee portfolio with the introduction of its OXO Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker. The easy-to-use OXO Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker is the most compact SCA (Specialty Coffee Association)-certified coffee brewer on the market, delivering gold-standard coffee, whether you want a full carafe or a single cup.

Much like the myriad of OXO products fans have come to know and love over the last three decades, the new OXO Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker takes an everyday household item – the coffee maker – and makes it simpler, easier and more thoughtfully designed — yielding a better cup of coffee. The new coffee maker, which can brew full carafes as well as a single cup, is a compact brewing system that delivers SCA-certified gold standard quality coffee. Key features include:

OXO BetterBrew™ Precision Brewing controls water temperature, water volume and brewing cycles for consistently excellent, gold-standard results

Rainmaker™ shower head evenly distributes water over grounds

Integrated bloom cycle, inspired by the craft coffee pour-over brewing method, yields optimal flavor extraction

Double-walled, vacuum-insulated thermal carafe with brew-through, pour-through carafe lid with drip-free valve keeps coffee warm and is easy to use

Base with removable well cover elevates mugs for convenient single-serve brewing

Single-serve feature replaces pods, yielding less waste

The most compact SCA-certified coffee brewer on the market, with the smallest footprint

"More consumers are working from home in the new normal, and our OXO Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker can elevate their at-home coffee experience," said Claire Ashley, OXO Category Director, Coffee and Tea. "We've designed a product that delivers gold standard coffee, SCA-certified — the highest coffee brewing standard, with both carafe and single-serve options. And we designed this new brewer to make efficient use of precious countertop space."

The OXO Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker joins the OXO Brew portfolio of innovative coffee products, including the OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder, the OXO Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker with Water Tank and the OXO Brew Cold Brew Coffee Makers — including the new OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker.

The OXO Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker is available to purchase online at a suggested retail price of $169.99. See the Coffee Maker in action here. For more information, visit OXO.com.

About OXO:

Founded in 1990 on the concept of inclusive universal design, OXO creates household products that make everyday tasks and chores better. The OXO portfolio spans several everyday categories: cooking, baking, cleaning, storage and organization, coffee and baby. OXO is available in 90 countries worldwide; its iconic products are included in the permanent collections of numerous museums, including the Museum of Modern Art and the Smithsonian Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum. The brand has won over 100 design awards worldwide. OXO is owned by Helen of Troy.

