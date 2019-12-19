New Salt-Free Water Conditioner Naturally Conditions Water While Reducing Carbon Footprint

Culligan International Introduces Environmentally-Friendly Water Conditioning Solution

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 90% of American homes have hard water* which can wreak havoc on appliances and plumbing. Culligan International, a world leader in water treatment, introduced a new Salt-Free Water Conditioner that conditions hard water while boosting savings and reducing the carbon footprint.

"Conditioning water helps the homeowner save time and money. It reduces the time it takes to clean a home, reduces the need for harsh chemicals used to remove scale build-up and ensures your appliances run efficiently," said Christina Schacht, director of global filtration and softening products, Culligan International. "Culligan's new Salt-Free Water Conditioner works to neutralize hardness, rather than filtering it out. By neutralizing hardness, it cannot stick to your plumbing which eliminates corrosion normally associated with this build-up. This zero-waste water system allows the hardness to pass through your system and down the drain."

Culligan's Salt-Free Water Conditioner is designed to retain the beneficial minerals in water while reducing unwanted build-up on appliances, like limescale. The Salt-Free Water Conditioner uses a technology that naturally conditions water and minimizes scaling without the need for backflushing or salt. It can reduce existing and prevent new scale formation, protecting home's appliances, plumbing and even dishes. The result is a water conditioning system that offers water bill savings with virtually no impact on the environment.

The Salt-Free Water Conditioner is low maintenance and eliminates the need to purchase salt, schedule repairs and uses no electricity. Adding an advanced carbon filter to the Salt-Free Water Conditioner reduces unpleasant tastes and odors caused by chlorine.

The Culligan Salt-Free Water Conditioner is installed, maintained and supported by a nationwide network of Culligan Experts. To learn more or to find your local Culligan dealer, visit Culligan.com.

*According to a U.S. Geological Survey

About Culligan International

Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan International is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of their customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration products. Culligan's products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for business. Culligan's network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 800 dealers in 90 countries. Many Culligan dealers have valuable equity in their communities as multigenerational family owners of their franchises. For more information visit: www.culligan.com.

