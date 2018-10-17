New Saeco Xelsis from Philips offers exquisite coffee crafted to your own taste

Brew 15 coffee drinks with the swipe of a finger right at home

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover a revolution in the art of coffee with superior technology and beautiful design from Philips. Philips Saeco, the inventor of the super-automatic espresso machine, introduces new Philips Saeco Xelsis for barista-quality coffee at home through the simple touch of a button. Every cup is fully customizable to intuitively adjust the characteristics of each drink for superior taste, time after time.

"Coffee lovers want the freedom to tailor their coffee experience to their personal tastes without having to leave home," says Eline de Graaf, Marketing Director for Philips North America. "Philips Saeco Xelsis is carefully designed with the coffee connoisseur in mind so that they can recreate their favorite café beverages in the comfort of their own home without compromising on taste or customization."

Philips Saeco Xelsis, the latest addition to the Philips coffee innovation portfolio, features a full touchscreen display that gives users the power to craft 15 types of specialty coffee drinks, ranging from lattes to macchiatos, with the swipe of a finger. Every cup is perfectly tailored based on taste preference. The unique Coffee Equalizer feature customizes the strength, volume, temperature and taste of coffee as well as the milk foam amount and volume, and even the coffee and milk brewing order. Philips Saeco Xelsis also stores up to six user profiles so that everyone's favorite beverage can be brewed within minutes.

Philips Saeco Xelsis' patented ceramic grinders extract maximum flavor from coffee beans without overheating or burning for exquisite taste. Ground-breaking ceramic grinders do not deteriorate, so coffee will be always ground like it was the first time, guaranteeing consistent performance for 20,000 cups. Patented Latte Perfetto technology heats and froths milk to deliver an indulgent and consistent foam at the perfect temperature, from thick, frothy milk to hot, flat milk.

Maintaining and cleaning Philips Saeco Xelsis is quick and efficient with the patented AquaClean filter, which prevents the build-up of lime scale. Simply replace the filter when indicated on the display for a clean that lasts for up to 5,000 cups1. To clean after every cup, simply remove the internal chambers and valves and rinse while the HygieSteam function automatically cleans the milk system with a jet of hygienic steam after every cup made with milk, so that it's ready for the next drink.

Philips Saeco Xelsis has a titanium finish and is available now on Philips.com. A stainless-steel model is also available exclusively at Williams Sonoma, and includes a LED light on the coffee spout and the ability to save up to eight user profiles so that every user can enjoy their favorite cup of coffee on demand.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2017 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 75,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at http://www.philips.com/newscenter.

1 Actual number of cups depends on the coffee varieties selected coffee varieties, and the user's rinsing and cleaning patterns.

