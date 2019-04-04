New Rockin' Protein Energy Packs Powerful One-Two Punch In Three Delicious Flavors

Shamrock Farms Helps People Make the Most of Everyday with New Energy Boosting Protein Beverage



PHOENIX, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockin' Protein Energy, a game-changer in the ready-to-drink protein category featuring dual fuel of high-quality protein from milk and natural caffeine from cold brew coffee, hits the cold dairy case as the latest innovation in Shamrock Farms' lineup of Rockin' Protein beverages.

With 80 percent of adults saying they would like the added benefit of energy in their drinks1, Rockin' Protein Energy meets consumer demand for a healthy and sustainable source of energy without the crash. New Rockin' Protein Energy is shaking up the protein beverage category with a winning combination of high-quality real milk protein for continuous energy as well as a quick boost from natural caffeine found in cold brew coffee – all in one 12 oz. bottle.

"With Rockin' Protein Energy we're solving an unmet need for consumers by offering a natural way to energize the day," said Ann Ocaña, Chief Marketing Officer for Shamrock Farms. "This innovation is a prime example of how we're making more possible with milk. It's a great tasting protein beverage delivering the energy people crave."

As always, with Rockin' Protein #ResultsAreDelicious. New Rockin' Protein Energy is available in three coffee-inspired flavors including Café Latte, Mocha Latte and Caramel Latte and boasts 30 grams of protein. Rockin' Protein Energy tastes great while also remaining low-calorie, low-carb, lactose-free and has no artificial growth hormones or added sugars.

Rockin' Protein is pumping up the energy by leveraging its athletic partnerships with University of Arizona and Arizona State University, and working with Team Rockin' athlete ambassadors to help spread the word about the drink.

"Combining Rockin' Protein, my go-to protein drink, with an added boost of caffeine couldn't be more perfect," said A.J. Green, professional football player and Team Rockin' partner. "My wife Miranda and I just welcomed our second child, so a nutritious way to get energy and protein is exactly what I need to stay at the top of my game on and off the field. I love it because it is still the best-tasting protein drink, hands-down."

Rockin' Protein Energy, featuring the Shamrock Farms signature green top, is available at major retailers and grocery stores in Arizona including Walmart, Safeway, Albertson's, Bashas, Circle K and QuikTrip and is rolling out nationally this summer.

For more information on the brand and its products, follow Shamrock Farms and Rockin' Protein on social media, or visit www.shamrockfarms.net and www.rockinprotein.com.

About Shamrock Farms: Shamrock Farms is one of the largest family-owned dairies in the country and a leader in the industry. Its innovative milk-based offerings include Rockin' Protein, and Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink milk, which can be found in retailers and over 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. Headquartered in Phoenix, Shamrock Farms has its own farm hosting a herd of more than 10,000 cows, and was founded in 1922 in Tucson, Arizona. For more information, visit rockinprotein.com or shamrockfarms.net.

1 80% of adults say they would like energy within their non-alcoholic drinks; (US Mintel, March 2018 – Nutrition and Performance Drinks)

