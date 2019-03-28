New Mexico Community College Brewing Program Recognized by Master Brewers Association

College's program was also ranked No. 2 Brewing School in North America in 2018.



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheers to Central New Mexico Community College's Brewing and Beverage Management Program. It's now one of 13 colleges and universities that has been recognized as meeting the approved guidelines and learning outcomes of the Master Brewers Association of the Americas (MBAA).

Formed in 1887, the MBAA works to advance the brewing industry in a variety of ways, including the development of world-class education offerings.

"It (the MBAA) really is, in the western hemisphere, the organization of brewers," said Nick Jones, full-time instructor in the Brewing & Beverage Management program at Central New Mexico Community College (CNM).

The distinction received by CNM's Brewing program is part of the MBAA Higher Education initiative that provides official recognition to college-level brewing programs that meet a strict set of curriculum requirements and guidelines.

"The Higher Education Committee of the MBAA took years developing the guidelines, consulting with industry professionals and educators to make sure that it accurately represented what the brewing industry is looking for in terms of brewing education for potential employees," Jones said. "It will be a great asset for our current students and graduates to say that they went through CNM's Brewing program, which is one of the few programs recognized by the Master Brewers Association of the Americas."

CNM's Brewing program was launched in 2016 in response to the workforce needs of the Albuquerque-area's flourishing brewing industry. In 2016, Albuquerque made the top 10 of Travelocity's Top Beer Destinations, and in 2017 Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine named Albuquerque as one of America's best brew destinations.

In CNM's Brewing program, students study brewing equipment and draught beer technology, beer recipe formulation, brewing and cellaring skills, as well as chemistry, biology, microbiology, food pairing, human relations, safety and sanitation skills, and more. Representatives from the local brewing industry helped CNM develop the curriculum, providing graduates with the coveted skills they need to begin their careers while helping local breweries thrive and grow.

The new recognition from the MBAA adds to the growing reputation of CNM's Brewing program. In May 2018, CNM's Brewing program was named the No. 2 Brewing School in North America by the U.S. Open College Beer Championship.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mexico-community-college-brewing-program-recognized-by-master-brewers-association-300820383.html

SOURCE Central New Mexico Community College (CNM)