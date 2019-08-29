New, Local San Antonio Craft Brewery, Viva Brewery, Causes a Buzz in the Community

San Antonio Welcomes a Microbrewery and Taproom to the East Side



SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio's culture and tradition is the inspiration for Viva Brewery, the Alamo City's newest craft brewery. Co-founders Michael Johnson and Bobby Jones started brewing beer in Johnson's garage in 2018 with the mission of producing high quality yet approachable craft beer for celebrations big and small. The duo is on the path to open their own microbrewery on San Antonio's East side.

"We're really excited to share our passion with the city of San Antonio and it's community that means so much to us," said Michael Johnson, co-founder of Viva Beer. "I still remember our brew days that turned into brew nights, where friends and friends of friends all gathered in our driveway to taste Viva."

Johnson and Jones met as neighbors and are both raising their families in San Antonio. After developing the brand and deciding to take the next step in the launch of Viva Brewery, not only as neighbors but as partners, each took on roles within the organization: Jones is dubbed "the brains of the operation" and Johnson the "chief cook and kettle washer."

"The city means so much to us and our families and we want to be a part of it," said Bobby Jones, co-founder of Viva Brewery. "We're excited not just about the delicious beer and amazing development of a brewhouse and taproom but also about engaging with this fantastic city by supporting local commerce and serving delicious beer."

Without selling a single keg or can of beer Viva has amassed an Instagram community of close to ten thousand followers. Both are confident in their business plan, having recently garnered support from outside investors. Johnson believes Viva Beer will become a local, household name before Fiesta.

"Our beer is really important to us, we have spent countless nights developing a solid product with great flavor profiles," said Johnson. "We're also fortunate to have a good marketing strategy and engaged investors."

Johnson and Jones are working with Ross Ormond who purchased an East Side property on 533 Delaware Street in April. Located in the Denver Heights neighborhood, Ormond plans to transform the warehouse into a contemporary space with a restaurant, offices, local community gathering space, and Viva Brewery taproom by next year.

"We couldn't have found a more perfect location for our new brewery," said Jones. "Denver Heights will be the hub for our brand and all San Antonio drinkers."

Soon Alamo City residents will be able to enjoy Viva's four core beers; a Blonde Ale called Amarillo Ale, a Lager they call Americana, a tropical Pale Ale dubbed Ale Niño, and the IPA (India Pale Ale) with the fitting name of Battle of Hops. Viva plans to introduce seasonal and experimental beers at its East Side brewery and taproom for all of San Antonio to taste, enjoy and "¡Celebramos Juntos!"

About Viva Brewery

Viva Brewery was created in its co-founders' garage in San Antonio, Texas and has been brewing beer for celebrations big and small. The flavor and inspiration of Viva beer comes from its beloved hometown of the Alamo City with its four core beers Amarillo Ale, Americana Lager, Ale Niño, and Battle of Hops. Viva Brewery's San Antonio Brewery and Taproom will open in 2020 located at 533 Delaware Street inviting all to come and "¡Celebramos Juntos!"

For more information about Viva beer, visit https://viva.beer/ or follow them on Instagram @VIVA_Brewery for #VivaVibes and #VIVAFridays.

