New LG Signature Wine Cellar Redefines Art Of Wine Preservation

Premium Smart Entertainment Center Refrigerator Elevates User Experience

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG SIGNATURE, the ultra-premium brand known for its cutting-edge technology and world-class design, today expanded its appliance portfolio with the U.S. launch of the new LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.

Boasting a sleek, seamless design, the new LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar creates excellent cellar conditions by controlling temperatures and humidity levels and minimizing vibrations and light exposure to create the ideal storage environment for any variety or vintage. The unit can hold up to 65 bottles and also includes a drawer to preserve food such as cheese as well as wine.

Acclaimed wine critic James Suckling said the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar's Optimal Preservation Technology™ addresses the four key aspects of wine preservation. "It's engineered to minimize temperature fluctuations, reduce vibration, limit light exposure, and lock in humidity so your wines are maintained in near perfect conditions from everyday wines to precious collectibles," he said.

The smart, WiFi-enabled LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar features a range of noteworthy features and technologies:

Multi-Temperature Control: Three optimal temperature zones provide ideal conditions to preserve and bring out the unique flavors of red, white, and sparkling wines.

Three optimal temperature zones provide ideal conditions to preserve and bring out the unique flavors of red, white, and sparkling wines. Precise Temperature Control: Precise temperature control helps ensure the perfect condition for preservation by minimizing temperature fluctuations.

Precise temperature control helps ensure the perfect condition for preservation by minimizing temperature fluctuations. Vibration Control: The smooth-running inverter linear compressor significantly minimizes vibration, creating a gentle and quiet environment that helps maintain your wines' flavor profile.

The smooth-running inverter linear compressor significantly minimizes vibration, creating a gentle and quiet environment that helps maintain your wines' flavor profile. Optimal Humidity Control: Optimal humidity control helps preserve wine quality, cork elasticity, and label quality by keeping the air inside at an ideal humidity level.

Optimal humidity control helps preserve wine quality, cork elasticity, and label quality by keeping the air inside at an ideal humidity level. UV-Resistant Glass: The dark-tinted three-layered glass door blocks outside heat, light and ultraviolet rays to help protect wines' quality.

The dark-tinted three-layered glass door blocks outside heat, light and ultraviolet rays to help protect wines' quality. InstaView™: The sleek, tinted glass panel illuminates with two quick knocks, so you can see inside without opening the door, reducing cold air loss to ensure your wine is well preserved.

The sleek, tinted glass panel illuminates with two quick knocks, so you can see inside without opening the door, reducing cold air loss to ensure your wine is well preserved. Textured Steel™ Finish: The stainless steel finish and scratch-resistant, textured finish deliver an upscale, timeless design.

The stainless steel finish and scratch-resistant, textured finish deliver an upscale, timeless design. Glass Touch Display: The glass touch display stays hidden when dormant, illuminating only when in use – upholding its convenience and minimalist design.

The glass touch display stays hidden when dormant, illuminating only when in use – upholding its convenience and minimalist design. LUMIShelf™: Premium under-shelf LED lighting offers a brilliant interior view while also illuminating your favorite wines.

Premium under-shelf LED lighting offers a brilliant interior view while also illuminating your favorite wines. Convertible Drawers: Drawer temperatures can be customized from fridge to freezer mode, depending on what's being paired with your wine.

Drawer temperatures can be customized from fridge to freezer mode, depending on what's being paired with your wine. Auto Lift Drawer: Auto Lift Drawer lifts up automatically with a push of a button for easy access to food and drinks.

Auto Lift Drawer lifts up automatically with a push of a button for easy access to food and drinks. Auto Open Door™: The Auto Open Door™ feature is a smart sensor that opens the door automatically with a wave of a foot.

The Auto Open Door™ feature is a smart sensor that opens the door automatically with a wave of a foot. Voice Control: ThinQ® allows you to open the door with just the sound of your voice, giving you quick and easy access to your wine collection.

"We're setting a new standard in value, convenience and connectivity with this launch," said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing for LG Electronics USA, which markets the LG SIGNATURE brand products in the United States. "Our wine cellar allows wine lovers everywhere to take their appreciation to the next level, from preserving their favorite vintages to entertaining guests."

For more information about LG SIGNATURE's extensive range of innovative lifestyle solutions, visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Catering to the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, the distinctive LG SIGNATURE products were designed with their true essence in mind – streamlined to focus on each product's essential function while maintaining the LG SIGNATURE's modern, signature design. www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About LG Electronics

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG's focus on Innovation for a Better Life is exemplified by a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG ELECTRONICS USA

John I. Taylor

201 816 2166

john.taylor@lge.com

LG SIGNATURE USA

Clara Chang

201 816 2011

clara.chang@lge.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-lg-signature-wine-cellar-redefines-art-of-wine-preservation-301068889.html

SOURCE LG Signature