New Labatt Brew House: Labatt's First U.S. Brewery to Open in Buffalo, New York

Draft Room Beer Hall and Pub to Complete Beer Destination

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Labatt Brew House, Labatt's first innovation brewery in the U.S., will open Saturday with the task of creating new beers for the beloved import brand. Labatt Blue was first introduced to the U.S. market in 1951 and soon became the top-selling Canadian import beer.

"The Labatt Brew House brings a new way of brewing beer to Labatt USA. For the first time, we have a destination where we develop beer alongside our most passionate consumers. We've worked hard to give them a unique experience of seeing, smelling and learning more about the brewing process," said Rob Hertenstein, brand manager, Labatt USA. "With customers tasting each beer directly from our brite tanks and sharing their feedback, the next big Labatt beer will come from a U.S. brewery."

About the Labatt Brew House

The 3,000 square-foot innovation brewery consists of a 10-barrel, four-vessel brew system. A tasting room provides a front-row view to the entire brewing process, giving visitors a behind-the-scenes look as they sample up to eight different styles brewed on site and served directly from the brite tanks. Four additional beers will be shipped in. You can visit the Labatt Brew House online at labattusa.com/brewhouse and view an online photo gallery here.

About The Draft Room

Operated by Pegula Sports and Entertainment Hospitality, The Draft Room will serve as a communal establishment where beer and food are paired and shared creating an engaging and interactive hospitality experience. Guests can choose from more than 30 varieties of beer, select cocktails and wine on tap. The Draft Room's menu will focus on sharable items such as fresh-baked pretzels, pizzas, smoked meats, salads and sandwiches, all delivered as they are prepared. Beer will be a featured ingredient in many menu items, and each will have a suggested beer pairing, determined by cicerone-certified staff. The Draft Room's design tells the story of beer through production, packaging, shipping and delivery. Its walls are lined with historical murals including the end of Prohibition and explaining the Standard Reference Method (SRM), which correlates each different style code with the appropriate type of beer. An industrial feel with views of Labatt's active brewery round out the unique space. You can visit The Draft Room online at thedraftroombuf.com.

"The Draft Room and Labatt Brew House create another unique attraction that will draw new people to Buffalo, New York," said PSE Chief Operating Officer Bruce Popko. "Terry and Kim Pegula have made another lasting impact on downtown Buffalo with this privately-financed project that will greatly complement KeyBank Center, Harborcenter and the tremendous improvements we've seen at Canalside. Their commitment continues to help transform our city."

The Draft Room and Labatt Brew House are part of the Labatt House, a $20 million redevelopment project, financed by Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula. The Labatt House is located next door to the Sabres' KeyBank Center. It features the Labatt Brew House, operated by Labatt USA, and The Draft Room, a fast-casual beer hall and pub operated by Pegula Sports & Entertainment.

Labatt USA Media Contact:

Mary Beth Popp

(716) 864-5315

marybeth.popp@fifco.com

PSE Media Contact:

Don Heins

(716) 855-4757

don.heins@psentertainment.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-labatt-brew-house-labatts-first-us-brewery-to-open-in-buffalo-new-york-300752198.html

SOURCE Labatt USA