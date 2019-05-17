New Instagram Pop-up Experience Celebrating America's Love of Tacos Opens on Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tacotopia Tour, presented by Cholula Hot Sauce, is coming to Santa Monica. The exhibit, which made a splash in cities like Austin and San Diego, is stopping in Santa Monica on May 24, 2019 for a 14- week exhibit.

Tacotopia is a larger than life playground, a hybrid amusement park and Taco Festival rolled up into a funky, Tacotastic, immersive experience.

The imaginative experience is fun for all ages, and for all the non-taco lovers out there, if they exist, there are plenty of swoon worthy photo opportunities throughout the exhibit that aren't taco-centric.

The interactive exhibit features more than thirty unique spaces with larger-than-life installations ranging from the Goddess of Tacos to the oversized Guac pit and Taco Teeter Totter?

Guests can take a spin on a Taco Round-a-bout, dance in the "Party Like a Guac Star" disco or swing on a lime wedge in the "Senorita Needs a Margarita" room.

The fun continues as guests channel their inner Cowgirl/boy on the mechanical taco, before wandering through a Chihuahua infinity room.

After all this activity, guests may want to call a lifeline in the "Taco Dirty to Me" Telefono booths to join them in a game of checkers with oversize Cholula bottles or climb into a Jarritos Lucha Libra ring.

The experience includes a Cholula Hot Sauce Sample Bar, a complimentary bottle of Jarritos soft drink and a coupon for one Free Taco at Azule Taqueria, recently voted best new taqueria in Los Angeles.

Guests can choose their arrival time and will have approximately 60 minutes to explore and play in the taco wonderland full of shareable moments. A limited number of tickets will be available each day. Groups over 25 are welcome, however are encouraged to contact the office directly to reserve tickets.

Guests who are ready to experience this unique installation can begin reserving their spots for Tacotopia at https://atacotopia.com.

The Cholula Tacotopia tour will make stops in Chicago, Miami, New York and Phoenix following Santa Monica.

About Cholula Food Company – Cholula Hot Sauce is the flagship brand of The Cholula Food Company, a premium food distributor based in Jersey City, New Jersey. Cholula Hot Sauce is the delicious result of a recipe using a blend of peppers along with a creative mix of spices plus a rich Mexican heritage. The iconic wooden cap was selected to represent the true commitment to craftsmanship behind every product.

In addition to the original recipe, the product line includes four additional varieties – Chipotle, Green Pepper, Chili Garlic, Chili Lime and Sweet Habanero, which can be found in retail and in food service nationwide. For more information about Cholula Hot Sauce, check out www.cholula.com.

About JARRITOS Sodas - More than sixty years ago, Jarritos was introduced as Mexico's first national soft drink. Today, Jarritos is the leading brand in the US in the Mexican soft drink category and has become a Mexican cultural icon. Whether it is the distinctive glass bottle or the thirteen unique and great tasting fruit flavors, Jarritos can be found throughout the U.S. in major and independent grocery stores, Mexican restaurants, taquerias, catering trucks and convenience stores. Jarritos flavors are a reflection of Mexico in its array of traditional Mexican flavors made with real sugar and 100% natural flavors including: Tamarind, Mandarin, Fruit Punch, Jamaica, Lime, Grapefruit, Guava, Pineapple, Strawberry, Mango, Watermelon, Passion fruit and MXCN Cola. www.jarritos.com

About Tacotopia – Tacotopia is production of West 54 Productions, a full-service event production company offering production and marketing capabilities for events of all scopes including festivals, touring exhibits, civic events and conferences. Creating immersive events and experiences that engage, excite and entertain, West 54 Productions is uniquely positioned to deliver scale and efficiency through the creative approach of an event production company coupled with the on-the-ground execution capabilities of a brand activation agency.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-instagram-pop-up-experience-celebrating-americas-love-of-tacos-opens-on-santa-monicas-third-street-promenade-300852521.html

SOURCE Tacotopia