New Hemp CBD Shot Wins 'Best New Product' Award

DENVER, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A New CBD beverage shot has recently won the 2019 Convenience Store News Best New Product award for their new line CBD shots designed for Sleep and Energy. Tribe CBD is a Colorado-based CBD brand with "a mission to offer the purest and highest quality hemp cannabidiol (CBD) oil to the people, at a revolutionary price."

Judging for the award was supervised by Past Times Marketing, a New York-based consumer research and product testing firm. Entries were rated by consumers based on the criteria of taste, value, convenience, healthfulness, ingredients, preparation requirements, appearance and packaging.

All of Tribe's products use broad-spectrum CBD oil, which incorporates multiple cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids --- but with zero THC. Tribe CBD Shots contain 20mg of Nano Emulsified Broad Spectrum Hemp CBD for fast-acting effects, making it a standout in market positioning.

While most people don't feel the effects of CBD until 45-60 minutes after consuming, Tribe's CBD Shots have revolutionized the way bodies absorb cannabidiol. From Tribe's CEO & Founder Alec Rochford, "Our nano-emulsification makes the CBD oil particles smaller, so your body absorbs more CBD faster. Most customers feel the effects in 10 minutes or less. This combined with our easy to carry CBD shots allow our customers to really experience CBD when they need it on the go."

With the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, Hemp & CBD products have skyrocketed in popularity. No longer limited to just dispensaries, CBD can now be commonly found in health, wellness, and even convenience stores. But a big hurdle for consumers is how to know which products are truly right for them along with a wide variance in dosage and pricing.

Alec says his products are made with the tribe in mind, "Tribe CBD is a community focused brand with the goal of bringing a consistently high quality, lab tested CBD product to the people at a fair price."

Tribe CBD is now available in stores across 5 states and online at TribeCBD.com

About Tribe CBD:

Tribe CBD is a Colorado-based CBD brand selling high quality hemp-derived, broad spectrum products. Tribe is setting the standard for a high quality oil, and emerging as one of the first companies to offer broad spectrum CBD oil at a fair price.

