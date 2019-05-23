The New Curtis Chill-X(TM) Frozen Beverage Machine - Refreshingly Smart, Amazingly Profitable

MONTEBELLO, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big, bold flavors and crunchy ice are the building blocks for a whole array of tasty drinks, perfect for convenience stores, quick-service restaurants, gourmet coffee shops and other foodservice retailers. The Curtis Chill-X Frozen Beverage Machine makes it easy for these operations to offer a large variety of popular and profitable frozen drinks to increase store traffic and drive frozen beverage sales.

Smart, durable and reliable, the Chill-X helps operators serve up the big, bold, tantalizing flavors that are guaranteed to draw people in. Chill-X features a straight-thru air flow which allows for zero side clearance installation. Operators can create an impressive and popular slushie center by placing multiple units side-by-side. Sleek and versatile, the Chill-X looks great, works hard, and slips easily into any counterspace in spite of its large three-gallon bowl capacity.

For continuous profits, Chill-X also features an optional auto refill system that saves operators significant time and labor and eliminates the need to prepare the mix and refill the machine manually. Digital temperature controls display temperature and machine status including a standby mode that keeps product fresh overnight and, a built-in defrost cycle eliminates downtime during the rush and saves energy when the dispenser isn't needed.

Other smart features include:

Corrosion-resistant stainless-steel panels

Easy access front air filter screen

Patented ergonomic push-pull handles

Drip tray full indicator

Built-in defrost cycle

Easy to use and easy to clean, the Curtis Chill-X Frozen Beverage Machine helps operators get profitable specialty drinks down cold.

For more information, please contact the Wilbur Curtis Company, Inc. 6913 Acco Street, Montebello, CA 90640. Toll-free: 800/421-6150. www.wilburcurtis.com.

