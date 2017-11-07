New Copper Barware Collection By Absolut Elyx® Now Available Online And Premiering At The Grove's Farmer's Market For The Holidays

The luxury vodka brand introduces the Elyx Boutique featuring a collection of expertly crafted copper bar tools and drinking vessels designed for gifting

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury vodka brand, Absolut Elyx is expanding their range of signature copper drinking vessels and unique lifestyle pieces to include their professional grade bar tools and festive drinkware. The copper collection features high-end designs, attuned functionality and an unparalleled attention to detail that truly defines luxury. For the festive Holiday season, the Elyx Boutique Pop-up Shop at The Grove's Farmers Market will be open every day from Monday November 27th through Sunday December 24th.

"Over the last few years, our copper collection has become increasingly popular and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand the brand beyond the spirits industry," says CEO Jonas Tåhlin.

Absolut Elyx has a one-of-a-kind, hand crafted distillation process in which copper plays an integral role. The unique use of copper in the distillation process removes unwanted impurities and gives Elyx a distinct character and unparalleled silky smoothness. Absolut Elyx is to be enjoyed in many forms and arguably best served in Elyx's original copper drinking vessels.

For every copper item and every bottle of Absolut Elyx sold in the USA, the brand will be donating a week's (140 liters) worth of safe water to those in need of it. Absolut Elyx has been helping to provide sustainable water solutions where they are needed most through their partnership of the non-profit organization Water for People. Elyx is made from over 50% water so they have partnered with one of the most respected water organizations to drive awareness to the cause with hopes of transforming the spirits industry. To date, over 30,000 people have been given access to safe drinking water through this partnership.

In addition to the upcoming pop-up, Holiday shoppers can purchase select copper pieces at www.ElyxBoutique.com and Fred Segal (8500 Sunset Blvd). Exclusive copper gift sets and Absolut Elyx will also be available at Los Angeles locations including Mel & Rose (8344 Melrose Ave), Liquor Locker (8161 Sunset Blvd.) and John & Pete's Fine Wine and Spirits (621 N. La Cienega Blvd.).

ABOUT ABSOLUT ELYX:

Absolut Elyx is the Single Estate, Copper Crafted, Luxury expression of Absolut Vodka. Every bottle is made with soft winter wheat and the most pristine water in the world, drawn from the aquifer deep beneath the ground, in Åhus, Sweden. Elyx is distilled using sacrificial copper and further rectified by hand using a copper vintage still from 1921. Krister Asplund, Master Distiller, and his team are knowledgeable to oversee the century-old distillation process that has been passed down through generations of Swedish vodka-makers. Absolut Elyx has joined forces with Water for People to support and raise awareness for long-term solutions to the global water crisis.

Discover more about Elyx at www.absolutelyx.com, www.elyxboutique.com and on Instagram @AbsolutElyx.

Kristina Rivera, kristina@fingerprintcom.net

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-copper-barware-collection-by-absolut-elyx-now-available-online-and-premiering-at-the-groves-farmers-market-for-the-holidays-300551334.html

SOURCE Absolut Elyx