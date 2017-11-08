New Cookie-Flavored Donuts and Classic Coffee Choices Will Sweeten the Holiday Season at Dunkin' Donuts

Arriving by November 20: New Frosted Sugar Cookie Donut, Gingerbread Cookie Donut and Snowflake Sprinkle DonutPeppermint Mocha and Brown Sugar Cinnamon flavored coffees will return for holidays, along with a special new festive holiday "Joy" cup design

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As thoughts turn to the holiday season, Dunkin' Donuts today offered a peek at its presents for donut and coffee lovers, unwrapping its 2017 holiday lineup that will arrive at its restaurants by November 20. To ring in the holidays, Dunkin' Donuts will introduce two fun new donuts featuring the tastes of traditional seasonal cookies, the Frosted Sugar Cookie Donut and Gingerbread Cookie Donut, along with the Snowflake Sprinkle Donut and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats. Dunkin' Donuts also welcomes the return of two joyful coffee choices, Peppermint Mocha and Brown Sugar Cinnamon flavored coffee beverages.

Evoking warm memories of beloved baking favorites, Dunkin' Donuts' new Frosted Sugar Cookie Donut features a frosted donut with cookie dough flavored filling, topped with crumbled frosted sugar cookies. The new Gingerbread Cookie Donut is a caramel frosted donut sprinkled with gingerbread cookie topping. Dunkin' Donuts is also serving the Snowflake Sprinkle Donut, a frosted donut with red icing and special snowflake sprinkles, and Snowflake Sprinkle MUNCHKINS, featuring the brand's chocolate glazed MUNCHKINS donut hole treats rolled in snowflake sprinkles. All will be available by November 20 through the end of the holiday season at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants.

For classic coffee flavors to keep people energized throughout the bustle of the busy holiday season, Dunkin' Donuts will bring back Peppermint Mocha, combining cool peppermint flavor with rich chocolate, and Brown Sugar Cinnamon, bringing together the sweet taste of sugar and the flavor of cinnamon. Both flavors will be available in Dunkin' Donuts' hot or iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos and Frozen Dunkin' Coffee by November 20 as well.

Along with the seasonal coffee flavors and new donuts, Dunkin' Donuts will bring guests another tradition: special cups and packaging with a festive design and the simple word, "Joy." For many years, Dunkin' Donuts has served coffee in cups featuring the word "Joy" to convey the happiness and spirit of the season. This year's design incorporates seasonal graphic icons like snowflakes, peppermints, holly leaves and holiday trees to stir up the warm, nostalgic feelings associated with this special time of year.

In addition to the holiday coffees, donuts and packaging revealed today, the brand will announce special holiday promotions later this month. These will include Dunkin' Donuts merchandise, gift ideas and value offers available throughout the holiday season.

This week, Dunkin' Donuts is all about thanking those who serve, as on Veterans Day, November 11, anyone who shows a military ID at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide will be offered a free donut of their choice with no purchase necessary, while supplies last, limit one per customer. Dunkin' Donuts is also making a $10,000 donation to Homes For Our Troops and will provide a year's worth of Dunkin' Donuts K-Cup® pods along with a new Keurig® Brewing System to up to 100 Veterans who have been or will be provided new specially adapted custom homes by Homes For Our Troops. Homes For Our Troops is a privately funded nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans.

Guests can show their appreciation with a unique military-inspired virtual Dunkin' Donuts gift card that can be purchased and sent exclusively through the Dunkin' Mobile App®. The gift card design was created just for the important holiday, by Dunkin' Brands employee and veteran Paul Charboneau, who served as a forward observer in the Vermont Army National Guard, and will be available on November 9.

