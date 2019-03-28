With Recipes that Celebrate California's Sustainable Harvest



SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Institute has released its new book, WINE COUNTRY TABLE: WITH RECIPES THAT CELEBRATE CALIFORNIA'S SUSTAINABLE HARVEST, published by Rizzoli New York. The book offers compelling stories and 50 recipes that showcase the diversity of the California's wines and regions, its agricultural bounty and the seasonal spirit that continues to define the produce-driven and ethnically influenced essence of California wine country cooking. See: www.discovercaliforniawines.com/wine-country-table.

Beautifully photographed, the book offers a visual tour of 23 stunning farms and wineries where sustainable practices highlight the future of responsible farming and winegrowing embraced throughout California. Profiled wineries are: Cakebread Cellars, Cambria Estate Vineyard & Winery, Chamisal Vineyards, Concannon Vineyard, Domaine Carneros, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Handley Cellars, Heringer Estates, Palumbo Family Vineyards, Ridge Vineyards, Scheid Vineyards, Six Sigma Winery, Tablas Creek Vineyard, The Lucas Winery and Turley Wine Cellars. Featured farms are: Couture Farms (asparagus), Enzo Olive Oil Company, Hilltop & Canyon Farms (avocados and citrus), Henderson Family Farms (pears), J. Marchini Farms (figs), Lodi Farming (cherries), Resendiz Brothers (cut flowers) and Taylor Brothers Farms (dried plums).

Written by award-winning author Janet Fletcher with photographs by Robert Holmes and Sara Remington, the book also spotlights California's key wine regions and winegrape varieties and its most important fruit and vegetable crops, with tips on how to select and use them. The recipes cover all bases, from breakfast (Golden State Granola), lunch (Frittata with Broccoli Rabe and Sheep Cheese), dinner (Lamb Meatballs with Artichokes and Olives) to dessert (Almond, Orange, and Olive Oil Cake), with helpful California wine suggestions. With Master the art of making Vietnamese Chicken Pho, learn the proper way to eat it, and complement it with a glass of California Riesling. For Spring Vegetable Tabbouli with Fava Beans, Radishes, and Spring Herbs, pour a Chardonnay, Pinot Gris or Pinot Grigio. Stir-fried Skirt Steak with Chinese Broccoli and Shiitake pairs well with both Cabernet Sauvignon and dry rosé. Taste Mexico's influence on the California kitchen in dishes like Roasted Tomato Soup with Tortilla Crisps, ideal with Zinfandel or Sauvignon Blanc.

Wine Country Table: With Recipes that Celebrate California's Sustainable Harvest

By Janet Fletcher

Photographs by Robert Holmes and Sara Remington, in collaboration with Wine Institute.

Hardcover / 8.4" x 10.5" / 352 pages / 300 color photographs / $45.00 U.S., $60.00 Canadian

ISBN: 978-0-8478-6543-7 / Release Date: April 2019

www.rizzoliusa.com / www.discovercaliforniawines.com/wine-country-table .

To obtain a copy of the book or for image permission to accompany media coverage, or for any other publicity information about this title, contact Gladys Horiuchi at Wine Institute, communications@wineinstitute.org or Jeanne Sullivan at jeanne@sullivansays.com.

Book Credits: © Wine Country Table: With Recipes that Celebrate California's Sustainable Harvest by Wine Institute, Rizzoli, 2019. All Wine Country Table images credit © Wine Institute by Robert Holmes and/or © Sara Remington. Certified sustainable producer Jordan Winery has consented to Wine Institute's use of the title "Wine Country Table" for this book. Find food, wine, entertaining and travel tips at Jordan Winery's site www.winecountrytable.com . No images or text may be reproduced in any way, published or transmitted digitally without written permission from the publisher.

About Wine Institute: Established in 1934, Wine Institute is the public policy advocacy group of nearly 1,000 California wineries and affiliated businesses that initiates and advocates state, federal and international public policy to enhance the environment for the responsible production, consumption and enjoyment of wine. The organization enhances the economic and environmental health of the state through its leadership in sustainable winegrowing and works with Visit California to showcase California's wine and food offerings and the state as a top travel destination. See: www.wineinstitute.org.

