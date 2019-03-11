New Barn Organics Embraces PlantCarton(TM) Packaging for Almond Milk Products

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Packaging®, a global leader in plant-based packaging solutions, and New Barn Organics have announced that New Barn Organics is transitioning its Almond Milk line, previously packaged in plastic, to Evergreen's PlantCarton™ paper packaging. The PlantCarton™ brand is the culmination of Evergreen Packaging's longstanding commitment to sustainability with an emphasis on the importance of using renewable materials in packaging. For more information visit: PlantCarton.com .

"At New Barn Organics, we are dedicated to organic and the environmental responsibility that comes with it," said Ted Robb, CEO of New Barn Organics. "We heard clearly from our customers that a transition to plant-based packaging versus petroleum-based packaging is right for our brand and right for our products. And since a key premise of our business is to be transparent with our ingredients and sourcing decisions, we are dedicating space on a panel of the cartons to the PlantCarton™ story."

"We believe New Barn Organics is one of many companies listening to consumers about their packaging expectations," said DeWitt Clark, Vice President of Sales North American Packaging for Evergreen Packaging. "For brands working toward their goals to reduce plastic, PlantCarton™ packages can offer an immediate opportunity to reduce plastic use by up to 80%*."

All of Evergreen's PlantCarton™ packages are made with at least 70% renewable material; paper made from trees where responsible forestry practices are used. PlantCarton™ packaging is also recyclable.

Evergreen Packaging is committed to providing sustainable packaging solutions that help brands enhance their responsible sustainability story with products that give confidence in the supply chain and the environmental impact of packaging. In addition to PlantCartons™, Evergreen Packaging offers other sustainable solutions such as renewable cupstock and ice cream board.

About Evergreen Packaging ®

Evergreen Packaging is a global leader in creating fiber-based packaging solutions customized to deliver product freshness and brand distinction. Evergreen Packaging makes and supplies paper and paperboard products globally and is the number one supplier of liquid packaging board in the world. The fiber used in Evergreen Packaging products comes from forests in the US where responsible forestry practices are used.

*Based on weight comparison of quart and larger, multi-serve plastic containers to our PlantCarton™ product line.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-barn-organics-embraces-plantcarton-packaging-for-almond-milk-products-300810056.html

SOURCE Evergreen Packaging