New away-from-home beverage program provides ongoing category intelligence to manufacturers

Technomic unveils a new deliverable model to help industry professionals stay up to date on crucial business metrics

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic's biennial Away-from-Home Beverage Marketplace Multi Client Study now offers ongoing critical beverage insights to participating manufacturers over the course of a 24-month subscription cycle. The study, launching this November, is the most comprehensive and reliable source of industry intelligence, covering categories ranging from hot tea, coffee and cocoa to carbonated soft drinks, juices, lemonades and nitro brew.

Learn more about this study and sponsorship opportunities at https://www.technomic.com/available-studies/multi-client-studies/away-from-home-beverage.

"Technomic has been tracking the beverage industry for decades, so we're excited to provide our clients with a new way to interact with the volumetric data," said David Henkes, senior principal. "With the new ongoing deliverable model, sponsors can strategically assess their business in real time versus leveraging the point-in-time study."

Program benefits include:

Determine by how much the industry has grown from $34 billion, which was the 2016 market size measured in manufacturer shipments.

Leverage insights from consumer and operator interviews to understand unmet needs and key drivers.

Receive category and innovation spotlights to help ideate around new products.

Gain access to all beverage volumetrics via an online, interactive dashboard, allowing sponsors to manipulate the data to suit their needs.

Schedule on-site work sessions and webinars with the study author to glean recommendations and other tailored insights.

Technomic has published biennial updates to the Away-from-Home Beverage Marketplace Multi Client Study since 2005. The volumetric study is available for sponsorship now and is expected to be published in March 2019. Clients who choose to join the full program will receive ongoing deliverables through September 2020. For more details on this study or any of our other upcoming or completed foodservice industry studies, contact one of the individuals below.

Contacts:

Press inquiries: David Henkes, (312) 506-3927, dhenkes@technomic.com

Purchasing details: Patrick Noone, (312) 506-3852, pnoone@technomic.com

About Technomic

Technomic Inc., a Winsight company, delivers a 360-degree view of the food industry. It impacts growth and profitability for clients by providing consumer-grounded vision and channel-relevant strategic insights. Its services range from major research studies and management consulting solutions to online databases and simple fact-finding assignments. Its clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants and retailers, other foodservice organizations, and various institutions aligned with the food industry. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

About Winsight LLC

Winsight LLC is a recognized leader in business-to-business media and information services for the convenience-retailing, foodservice and grocery industries. Winsight has an extensive media portfolio, including five publications: CSP, Restaurant Business, FoodService Director, Convenience Store Products and Winsight Grocery Business. Winsight also offers a suite of digital products, including websites, e-newsletters, webinars, video products, mobile and tablet apps, and custom marketing solutions. In addition to more than 12 major EduNetworking conferences and advisory meetings, Winsight also produces seven exclusive, large-scale executive-level conferences: Restaurant Leadership Conference, Global Restaurant Leadership Conference, Outlook Leadership Conference, Convenience Retailing University, FSTEC, MenuDirections and Restaurant Directions. In 2015, Winsight acquired Technomic Inc., a provider of primary and secondary market information and advisory services for the food industry. For more information on Winsight and its brands, go to www.winsightmedia.com.

SOURCE Technomic Inc.