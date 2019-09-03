New Amsterdam® Vodka Launches the Pink Whitney, a Pink Lemonade Flavored Vodka, in Partnership with Barstool Sports podcast Spittin' Chiclets

Inspired by Spittin' Chiclets Co-Host Ryan Whitney's Favorite Drink That Went Viral

MODESTO, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam® Vodka has teamed up with Barstool Sports and their #1 hockey podcast, Spittin' Chiclets, to launch a new pink lemonade-flavored vodka, the Pink Whitney.

The Pink Whitney was inspired by the favorite drink of Ryan Whitney, former NHL player and co-host of Spittin' Chiclets. The drink went viral in October 2018 after Whitney shared his favorite way to drink New Amsterdam® Vodka - with pink lemonade - on the first episode of the podcast New Amsterdam® Vodka sponsored, resulting in an unprecedented amount of social media posts from enthusiastic fans who organically coined the term 'Pink Whitney.'

"We were blown away by the immediate response to the Pink Whitney once we mentioned it on Spittin' Chiclets," details Whitney. "We knew we had something when the fans started sending us pictures of their Pink Whitneys and when the bars and some NHL arenas started serving them as specialty drinks."

The bottle features disruptive, attention-grabbing iconography including Barstool Sports and Spittin' Chiclets logos, Whitney's jersey number from his playing days in the NHL, and one of his favorite sayings, 'What a Legend.'

Barstool Sports and New Amsterdam® Vodka will be promoting the Pink Whitney heavily on their own platforms through social support and digital advertising, which includes :15 and :30 second commercial content featuring Whitney and his Spittin' Chiclets co-host, Paul Bissonnette. The spots will also air on NBC Sports in early October to coincide with the new hockey season. Additional promotions will include advertising on Spotify and point of sale materials for retail and on-premise locations.

"We are excited to continue the success of the partnership between Barstool Sports and New Amsterdam® Vodka by bringing the Pink Whitney to market," said Michael Sachs, Director of Marketing for New Amsterdam Spirits. "We pride ourselves on listening to our consumers, and because of this listening, we now have our first flavor that is a direct result of the enthusiasm shown on social media that Barstool Sports and New Amsterdam® Vodka fans have expressed for Ryan's favorite drink."

"This partnership between Barstool Sports and New Amsterdam is a demonstration of two innovative companies coming together to move beyond the status quo sponsorship or media deal and create something unique and highly appealing to consumers," says Deirdre Lester, Chief Revenue Office for Barstool Sports. "New Amsterdam has been fearless and has shown relentless commitment to growing their brand through Barstool Sports' platforms. This partnership and the results have already been beyond everyone's expectations."

The Pink Whitney is now available nationally for a suggested retail price of $14.99/750mL. Enjoy straight up or with club soda.

About New Amsterdam® Vodka:

New Amsterdam Vodka was introduced in 2011 and is the fastest spirits brand in history to reach one million cases and five million cases. An inspiring player in the spirits industry, the brand has won various awards and proven to deliver exceptional quality and sleek style at an unprecedented price. New Amsterdam Vodka has been awarded a 93 score by The Tasting Panel, has received "Three Stars" from F. Paul Pacult's Spirit Journal, and was noted as a "Best Buy" by the Beverage Testing Institute. New Amsterdam Vodka comes in an array of award-winning expressions, including: our signature 80 Proof Vodka, 100 Proof Vodka, Peach, Pineapple, Raspberry, Apple, Lemon, Grapefruit, Mango, Red Berry, Coconut, Orange. Suggested retail price for 750mL is $14.99.

Join New Amsterdam Vodka on Facebook (facebook.com/newamsterdamvodka), Instagram (@newamsterdamvodka), and http://www.newamsterdamspirits.com/.

About Barstool Sports:

Barstool Sports is the preeminent digital sports media brand that has established an extremely influential and deeply authentic voice. Barstool Sports creates innovative content with massive distribution on multiple platforms including web, apps, podcasts, radio, video, social, events, pay per view, subscription and TV to an incredibly engaged audience. Barstool reaches over 80 million on a monthly basis, is the 10th largest tagged brand and is the 48th largest brand measured by Nielsen.

Contact:

Hannah Long

Endeavor Global Marketing

424-302-8498

hlong@endeavorco.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-amsterdam-vodka-launches-the-pink-whitney-a-pink-lemonade-flavored-vodka-in-partnership-with-barstool-sports-podcast-spittin-chiclets-300910117.html

SOURCE New Amsterdam Vodka