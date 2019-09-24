Nestlé Waters North America Names New Chief Financial Officer

Bill Pearson to Retire; Vivek Bedi to Succeed Pearson

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Waters North America, one of the leading beverage companies in North America, today announced that Vivek Bedi will be appointed to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2019. In this role, he will be a Director of the company and a member of the Executive Team. Bill Pearson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will retire, effective December 31, 2019.

"Bill has been an integral part of our company during his 23-year career here – a decade of which he spent as our Chief Financial Officer. Thanks to his guidance and leadership, Nestlé Waters North America stands well-positioned for growth. He will certainly be missed – both personally and professionally," said Fernando Mercé, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Waters North America.

Bedi, formerly Senior Vice President, Finance, Control and Investments at Nestlé Waters North America, will be responsible for developing and executing strategy, delivering on financial commitments and driving financial success throughout the company.

Bedi has been with Nestlé for more than 20 years. He joined as a management trainee in the Nutrition Division. From 1997 to 2000, Bedi led restructuring projects in North America as a member of Nestlé's Operations Improvement Team. He joined Nestlé Purina in 2001 and steadily increased his responsibilities. Prior to joining NWNA in 2018, he served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Nestlé Purina PetCare Latin America & Caribbean. In this role, he drove the enhancement of the portfolio and business restructuring, resulting in double-digit top-line growth and profit improvement.

"I am delighted that Vivek will become our new Chief Financial Officer. Vivek has played an instrumental role in driving our investment strategy and execution," said Mercé. "Vivek's financial acumen, track record of achieving results and familiarity with our business make him a tremendous asset to our business, and I look forward to our continued work together."

About Nestlé Waters North America

Nestlé Waters North America offers an unrivaled portfolio of bottled water brands for healthy hydration, including Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier® and S. Pellegrino®. The company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service. Just Click and QuenchSM.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut with approximately 8,000 associates located in North America, we manage natural resources for long-term sustainability, and we conserve nearly 21,000 acres of natural watershed area. We currently source water for our six regional spring water brands from 47 springs across North America. We are also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the 140 communities where we operate in the U.S. For more information, visit us at www.nestle-watersna.com/en and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @NestleWatersNA . Nestlé Waters North America is an affiliate of Nestlé Waters, the world's largest bottled water company. Nestlé Waters serves customers in 130 countries, with 52 well-known bottled water brands and is, in turn, a subsidiary of the world's largest food company, Nestlé, S.A., based in Vevey, Switzerland.

